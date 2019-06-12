Whose Side AreÂ YouÂ On? Plays in Cafes Presents TABLEÂ 7

Gentrification or Rejuvenation? Passion or Harassment? That may depend which side of the table you're sitting on. Set in the ever-changing Regent Park neighbourhood, Table 7 allows you to witness an explosive situation between unlikely neighbours. When each perspective tells a different story, how do you determine who is in the wrong? In this show it's the audience who must decide.

Shadowpath, a charitable arts organization, was founded in 2002 and prides itself on turning everyday spaces into creative places. Table 7 takes advantage of its true to the story location, taking place in Regent Park at Paintbox Bistro, our 2019 venue partner.

Thanks to funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, Shadowpath has been able to develop The Femme Five, a three-year initiative that nurtures leadership in female theatre creatives. Shadowpath's 5th Toronto Fringe BYOV play is a Femme5 creation, featuring an all-female production team and cast.

Written by Chantal Forde and directed by Mandy Roveda, this team is reunited after their successful 2017 production of GREY (NOW Outstanding New Play & Outstanding Ensemble, Critics' Pick Award for Outstanding Ensemble). Roveda is also known for her extraordinary direction of BikeFace which garnered the 2018 Fringe Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe.

The incredible cast includes Julia Beaulieu (nominated for a 2019 Dora for her ensemble work with Solar Stage), Tea Nguyen (part of the 2017 Fringe hit NASTY), and Fringe newcomers Violet Mount, Kaila Hunte, and Alexandrine M'Banga.

Judgements are passed quickly. Biases filter our world view. And sometimes we just don't like a person. How will you come to your decision of what really happened at Table 7?

Tickets go on sale June 6, 2019, $13 advanced tickets. Purchase online: https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/table-7-plays-cafes-creation. By Phone: 416-966-1062. In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





