Weyni Mengesha Will Complete Her Tenure as Soulpepper's Artistic Director

Soulpepper Theatre Company announced that after almost seven years of visionary leadership, Weyni Mengesha will step down from her role as Artistic Director on August 31, 2025. Since joining the company in 2018, Mengesha has been a guiding force that has nurtured countless Canadian artists and passionately championed underrepresented stories. Under her stewardship, many stories that were once relegated to the margins found a vibrant home at Soulpepper, leaving an indelible mark on the company and the Canadian theatre landscape.

“I am endlessly grateful for my time at Soulpepper, where I have had the privilege of collaborating with remarkable artists, audiences, and colleagues who inspire me every day,” said Weyni Mengesha. “Together, we have built a theatre that celebrates the spirit of this incredible city, amplifies unheard voices, and creates singular experiences. While this decision was not an easy one, the evolving needs of my young family have led me to embrace a new chapter that allows for more balance and a renewed focus on my own artistic practice. I am proud of all we have achieved and excited for Soulpepper's bright future as it continues to thrive as a beacon for bold, inclusive, and impactful storytelling.”

"Weyni's leadership has been nothing short of transformative for Soulpepper," said Gideon Arthurs, Executive Director of Soulpepper Theatre Company. "Her vision, passion, and unwavering commitment to championing Canadian theatre and its artists has elevated the company to new heights. From reviving the Soulpepper Academy when she first started to launching groundbreaking initiatives that amplify new voices in our Toronto theatre scene, Weyni's impact will resonate for years to come. While we are saddened to see her step away, we deeply respect her decision and are grateful for the strong foundation she has built. Soulpepper is poised for an exciting future, thanks to her extraordinary dedication and artistry."

Weyni Mengesha's journey with Soulpepper began almost 20 years ago when she was a participant in the Soulpepper Academy. Since then she has gone on to direct some of Soulpepper's most successful productions, including: A Raisin in the Sun (2008); Kim's Convenience (2012), one of the most successful shows at the box office in the company's history, as well as A Streetcar Named Desire (2019/2024) to name a few. Since rejoining the company as its Artistic Director in 2018, she has established innovative development programs that have resulted in 12 World Premiere productions and have helped launch the careers of dozens of emerging artists. She revived the Soulpepper Academy, nurturing four cohorts of future Canadian arts leaders, and her contemporary programming transformed the company's audience demographic - proving that when theatre reflects the diversity of its city, new patrons follow. Her tenure has been marked by a culture of respect, collaboration, and a bold vision that positioned Soulpepper as a vibrant hub for artists, audiences, and the community alike.

As one of Canada's most accomplished theatre directors, Mengesha has directed in London, New York, and Los Angeles. Over the course of her career she has garnered a NAACP nomination for Best Direction as well as Dora, Drama league, and Drama Critics Circle award nominations and awards for Outstanding Direction. She has been an instructor at the Soulpepper Academy, The National Theatre School of Canada and the Canadian Film Centre and was Co-Artistic Director and teacher with A.M.Y Project for 7 years. In 2017, Weyni was named one of the Women In View's “Five In Focus” identifying five rising film directors across Canada. She was also named one of the 50 most influential people in Toronto by Toronto Life Magazine.

On behalf of Soulpepper's Board of Directors, Chair Robin Cardozo expressed immense gratitude for Mengesha's visionary leadership: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to offer our deepest gratitude to Weyni Mengesha for her extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment to Soulpepper. From the moment she joined us, Weyni dedicated herself to fostering an inclusive, artist-centered environment, and her passion has reshaped the very heart of our company. Under the guidance of Weyni and executive director Gideon Arthurs, Soulpepper has reached new heights -- bringing new stories to our stages, nurturing emerging talent, and forging deep connections with our communities. We applaud the countless accomplishments achieved during Weyni's tenure and celebrate the vibrant, forward-thinking legacy she leaves behind. Even as we prepare to bid her a fond and fitting farewell in August, we remain more committed than ever to advancing the vision Weyni so passionately championed. We will continue to build on the strong foundation that has been established, ensuring Soulpepper remains a welcoming home for artists, an inspiring place for audiences, and a vital force in our city's cultural landscape for years to come."

Soulpepper will begin the search for its next Artistic Director in the coming months, ensuring a seamless transition and continued dedication to the mission Mengesha so passionately championed.

