WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN to be Presented at The Meridian Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doctor Bird Productions will present Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for its second production of its 2024/25 season. The show will be presented in concert format, performed with an orchestra and a dance ensemble. A musical adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar's beloved film of the same name, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is the brainchild of the talented team behind Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Preserving the unusual and exhilarating tone and style of the Oscar-nominated film, Women on the Verge will delight both fans of the film and newcomers to the raucous tale. Both touching and hilarious, Women on the Verge is a story about women and the men who pursue them... finding them, losing them, needing them and rejecting them.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in Concert will be presented at the Meridian Arts Centre's Studio Theatre under the direction of director/choreographer Emilia Ballester (Jekyll & Hyde in Concert- Doctor Bird Productions). "This production is a celebration of women navigating love, heartbreak, and self-discovery with humor and tenacity" says Ballester, "By embracing the absurdity of life's messiest moments, we uncover the beauty and strength in vulnerability. This show will create a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience that amplifies the voices of complex female characters, inspiring audiences to laugh, reflect, and celebrate the resilience of the human spirit. Most importantly, I want to inspire and empower women to recognize their own capacity for growth and renewal, opening a space where creativity, diversity, and community flourish."

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in Concert will be performed at the Meridian Arts Centre's Studio Theatre March 28-29, 2025.

Comments