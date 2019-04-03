VideoCab Presents the World Premiere of TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

VIDEOCABARET presents the World Premiere of Cliff Cardinal's dark comedy, TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, at a brand new theatrical home in downtown Toronto. Playwright and performer Cliff Cardinal was recently honoured by double-Doras, and an Edinburgh Festival Award, for the script and performance of his incendiary solo play Huff in 2018. TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE will be presented at VIDEOCAB's new black box stage, 10 Busy Street, April 24 - May 19, 2019.



The superb cast of TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE is led by Cheri Maracle as Maria, a beautiful fabulist and dauntless mom on the lam with her teenage children, played by Patti Shaughnessy and Ryan Cunningham. As the police close in on the suspected vigilante, Maria borrows an empty house and holds a last supper with her budding son and pregnant daughter.





Cliff Cardinal (Playwright and Director) has been influenced by VIDEOCAB's ensemble since he was a teenager watching rehearsals of Michael Hollingsworth's New France at the Cameron House in 2000. He acted in The Saskatchewan Rebellion in 2007, and over the past decade has used VIDEOCAB resources to help develop and produce his plays. As the Associate Artist of VIDEOCAB, Cliff is now collaborating with resident lighting designer Andrew Dollar, and with costume designer Sage Paul, to bring his own highly theatrical style to VIDEOCAB's new black-box stage.





Performances are from April 27 - May 19, with previews April 24 - 26. The show runs from Tuesday to Sunday at 7:30pm.



TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE plays at 10 Busy Street - Queen Street East and Logan. Performances priced variously from: $20 - $40. To purchase tickets, and for further information, please visit Brown Paper Tickets www.brownpapertickets.com and www.videocab.com



The show runs 70 minutes with no intermission.





VIDEOCAB is best known for Michael Hollingsworth's THE HISTORY OF THE VILLAGE OF THE SMALL HUTS, an epic cycle of plays honoured by annual Dora Nominations & Awards since 1985, including Outstanding Actor 2018 for Michaela Washburn for her performance as Louis Riel in The Confederation Plays. The company has received a Critics' Award for Ensemble Extraordinaire; the author is the holder of a Silver Ticket.





Just steps from Queen streetcars, parking, tasty food, VIDEOCAB's new venue features fifty velvet-esque seats and free water. Onstage the company and guest artists will cultivate and present tragical comedies and painful funnies. Projects in development include Mac Fyfe's staging of Happy Days with Nancy Beatty and David Fox; Aviva Armour Ostroff's Lune; and Black Box Sessions with visiting artists from SUM Theatre, Saskatoon. In the atelier, resident designers Astrid Janson, Mel McNeill, Alice Norton, Sage Paul are costuming and wigging for various in-house and outside productions. Next season VideoCab will produce a History Play, and Cliff Cardinal's Mosquito.

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE enjoys the support of: SEASON SPONSOR: BMO Financial Group, BUSY STREET ANGELS Mark & Bettie Tullis, Margie Zeidler, Bruce & Elda Ratford, the Arts Councils of Canada, Toronto, Ontario, and many individual donors.





