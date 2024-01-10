Video: The Cast of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Takes a Trip to Niagara Falls

The production closes January 21.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

On Monday January 8th, their day off, the seven-member acting company of Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at CAA Theatre went on a field trip to the Niagara region. Check out a video from their trip below!

Their first stop was Niagara-on-the-Lake, where they had lunch at the historic (and haunted) Olde Angel Inn (founded in 1789).

Then it was a slow drive along the Niagara Parkway to the city of Niagara Falls. The first — and essential — stop was to Maple Leaf Place, a vast emporium of all things Canadian, including a photo-op of a barrel going over the falls, which the cast were very excited about.

The main attraction was, of course, the falls themselves, which look even more pristine and impressive in the winter.

Then it was off to Journey Behind the Falls, an attraction that allows visitors along an underground labyrinth until they emerge as close the to falls as possible.

The final stop was Inniskillin Winery, famous for its award-winning Vidal Icewine, which put the Niagara wine-growing district on the world map. The cast sampled several different varietals of icewine, enjoying every drop.

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) closes January 21  at CAA Theatre. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling 1.800.461.3333.







