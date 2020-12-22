Video Flashback: 'It's a Hard Knock Life' From Mirvish's ANNIE in 2018

Mirvish has posted a throwback video of its production of Annie that took place in 2018.

Check out a video of the cast performing 'It's a Hard Knock Life' below!

Annie played April 24, 2018 until June 3, 2018 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre. It starred Leslie Niocl as Miss Hannigan, Alex Bourne as Daddy Warbucks, and Isobel Khan and Ruby Stokes as Annie.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Her luck soon changes when she's chosen to spend a fairytale Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search for her true family.