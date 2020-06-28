VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Stratford Festival's ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA; Streaming July 2

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.

The series continues with Antony and Cleopatra, beginning July 2.

Check out the trailer below!

The steamy story of a midlife affair that shook the foundations of the ancient world comes to vivid life in Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra. Led by an "excellent cast," this production paints an unforgettable landscape depicting the devastation wrought by the heart's transgressions.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You