VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE at the Brampton Rose Theater

Watch a trailer for WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE with Sultans of String, running at the Brampton Rose Theater on January 25, below!

WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE with SULTANS OF STRING is a musical multimedia event like no other! From Métis fiddling to an East Coast Kitchen Party, Rumba to Rock, to the drumming of the Pacific Northwest, experience the beauty and diversity of music from Turtle Island, Canada with Alyssa Delbaere-Sawchuk of the Métis Fiddler Quartet, Ojibwe/Finnish Singer-Songwriter Marc Meriläinen (Nadjiwan), The North Sound from the prairies, 7 time champion hoop dancer Lisa Odjig, and Coast Tsm’syen Elder and Singer-Songwriter Shannon Thunderbird performing on stage, as well as virtual guests on the big screen, including Dr. Duke Redbird, the Northern Cree Pow Wow group, and more!



