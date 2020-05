Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Mirvish has released a new video, Episode 4 in its Check In From Away digital series, on YouTube.

This episode, Steffi and Lisa check in with the original Toronto cast of Mamma Mia! Adam Brazier, Louise Pitre, and Tina Madigan reminisce about the premiere of the show 20 years ago at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You