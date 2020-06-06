Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Stratford Festival Hosts 'Black Like Me, Past, Present and Future: Behind the Stratford Festival Curtain'

Article Pixel Jun. 6, 2020  

Recent racialized events in Canada and the U.S. have caused the Stratford Festival to take stock of its complicity in upholding anti-Black racism and, in an unprecedented move, the Festival has offered its Black company members, staff and crew free rein on its social media and this live YouTube broadcast.

A panel of Black artists and artisans will discuss how the last few weeks have affected them, the experience of living in conservative and 95% white Perth County and the complexities and challenges they have faced while working at the Festival. Stratford Festival patrons are invited for a singular look at what it's like to be Black in the world, and in this town and company.

If questions arise during this conversation, please email them to acomingtogether@gmail.com and they will reply at a later time. Questions in the live chat will not receive answers from the panel.

Tune in at 10am below!


Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Urbano Project Presents Screening of Web Shorts Created by Artist-in-Residence Paloma Valenzuela
  • Boston Theater Groups Bring Plays, Web Series and More Online
  • Lafayette Gilchrist Previews NOW At An Die Musik's Quarantine Concert Series
  • Author Honor Moore to be Featured in AMERICAN STORIES, INSPIRATION TODAY Virtual Author Series