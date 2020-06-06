VIDEO: Stratford Festival Hosts 'Black Like Me, Past, Present and Future: Behind the Stratford Festival Curtain'

Recent racialized events in Canada and the U.S. have caused the Stratford Festival to take stock of its complicity in upholding anti-Black racism and, in an unprecedented move, the Festival has offered its Black company members, staff and crew free rein on its social media and this live YouTube broadcast.

A panel of Black artists and artisans will discuss how the last few weeks have affected them, the experience of living in conservative and 95% white Perth County and the complexities and challenges they have faced while working at the Festival. Stratford Festival patrons are invited for a singular look at what it's like to be Black in the world, and in this town and company.

If questions arise during this conversation, please email them to acomingtogether@gmail.com and they will reply at a later time. Questions in the live chat will not receive answers from the panel.

Tune in at 10am below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You