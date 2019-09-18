URINETOWN (The Musical) In Concert Announced At The Green Theatre

In a Gotham-like city, a 20-year drought causes a terrible water shortage, leading to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a Hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.



Tony Award-winning Urinetown: The Musical is an irreverently witty and humorous satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and the genre of musical theatre itself.



URINETOWN (The Musical) In Concert features professional musical theatre talents:



Duff MacDonald (Mirvish: Les Misérables; Regional: Drayton Entertainment, Grand Theatre, Neptune Theatre) as Officer Lockstock.



Arinea Hermans (Regional: Young People's Theatre, Luminato Festival, Next Stage Festival) as Hope Cladwell.



Callum Lurie (Regional: Charlottetown Festival, Capitol Theatre, Outside the March) as Bobby Strong.



Erica Peck (Mirvish: Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You, The Boys in the Photograph; National Tour: Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You, Les Belles Soeurs; Regional: Stratford Festival) as Penelope Pennywise.



Ryan Kelly (Off-Broadway: Living With Henry; Mirvish: Mamma Mia; Regional: Studio 180, Buddies in Bad Times, Toronto Musical Concerts) as Caldwell B. Cladwell.



Lia Luz (Regional: Lighthouse Festival Theatre, Musical Stage Company) as Little Sally.



Tristan Hernandez (Regional: Stage West, Ross Petty Productions) as Officer Barrel.



Sarah Horsman (Regional: Drayton Entertainment, Stage West, Chemainus Theatre) as Little Becky Two-Shoes | Mrs. Millenium.



David Lopez (Mirvish: Kinky Boots; Regional: Young People's Theatre, Musical Stage Company, CanStage, Ross Petty Productions, Drayton Entertainment, Toronto Musical Concerts) as Senator Fipp.



Kristi Woods (Regional: Toronto Fringe Festival, Toronto Musical Concerts) as Soupy Sue.



Joel Cumber (Regional: Young People's Theatre, Theatre Aquarius, Capitol Theatre) as Mr. McQueen.



Lizzie Kurtz (Regional: Off-Broadway: Living With Henry; Regional: Drayton Entertainment, Theatre Orangeville, Thousand Islands Playhouse, Toronto Musical Concerts) as Josephine "Ma" Strong



Joseph Lévesque (Charlottetown Festival: Forever Plaid; Toronto Musical Concerts: Merrily We Roll Along) as Tiny Tom | Dr. Billeaux.



Christopher Wilson (Regional: Stratford Festival, Charlottetown Festival, Toronto Musical Concerts) as Joseph "Old Man" Strong | Hot Blades Harry.



Direction by Christopher Wilson; Musical Direction by Chris Tsujiuchi; Assistant Direction by Ryan Kelly.



Stage Management by Justine Cargo; and Lighting Design | Projections by Jim Plaxton.



Toronto Musical Concerts (TMC) is a not-for-profit charitable, professional musical theatre company. TMC presents high-quality musical concerts; produces cutting-edge works; develops emerging talents and new audiences; and provides educational opportunities and community arts outreach.



TMC is the only performing arts organizations consistently presenting professional musical theatre concerts in the Greater Toronto Area. Our programming supports emerging artists; represents diverse voices; offers arts access to at-risk and marginalized youth; and presents reimagined musical theatre works as well as new Canadian musicals.

Tickets available at https://urinetowninconcert.brownpapertickets.com/





