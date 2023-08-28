UKRAINE OUR HOME: IMMERSIVE STORIES Premieres In Toronto September 16 & 17

The series features immersive exhibits showcasing the art of the Indigenous People of Crimea alongside the work of Ukrainian-Canadian artists.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

UKRAINE OUR HOME: IMMERSIVE STORIES Premieres In Toronto September 16 & 17

The World Premiere of Ukraine: Our Home presented by Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival in association with the Canadian Association of Crimean Tatars and Lighthouse Immersive comes to Toronto on Saturday, September 16 & Sunday, September 17. 

The two-day event will showcase two immersive exhibits, Immersive  Art of Oseredok and Stories of Crimea both curated by Taisiia Poda of Immersive Shevchenko - known for juxtaposing the beauty of art with the devastation of war in her exhibits. Audiences are invited to experience one-of-a-kind pieces never before seen in North America, that tell the story of the Ukrainian people. The series features immersive exhibits showcasing the art of the Indigenous People of Crimea alongside the work of Ukrainian-Canadian artists whose pieces were inspired by the beauty of Ukraine. 

Premiering September 16th and 17th at 1 Yonge Street during Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival, tickets are available at lighthouseimmersive.com on a PWYC (Pay What You Can) basis. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to support local humanitarian efforts throughout Ukraine.

Immersive Art of Oseredok, highlights the rich collection of the Oseredok Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Center featuring works of over 80 celebrated artists including; Christina Senkiw, Leo Mol, Myron Levytsky, William Kurelek, Peter Shostak.  A museum and archival heritage institution, Oseredok, was established in Winnipeg in 1944 and celebrates the remarkable achievements and legacy of the Ukrainian Canadian community. The center has become a refuge for Ukrainian artists who have been immigrating to Canada since the 19th century and boasts one of North America's largest and most unique Ukrainian heritage resource centres.

“Immersive Art of Oseredok features artworks from Oseredok's 80 years of history never previously displayed to the public.” comments Yulia Zmerzla, Executive Director of Oseredok “We are happy to share these treasures with the community and explore our rich culture together!”

Stories of Crimea, eloquently illuminates the poignant narrative of the Crimean Tatars' unyielding devotion to their homeland. This story is masterfully told through the artistic expression of Rustem Eminov, Yuri Khimich, and Zubeir Kadri-Zade and accompanied by an original score by Usein Bekirov created to enhance the exhibit, captivating the raw emotion of its history. Fatefully in 1944, in an effort to destroy the indigenous culture and identity on the peninsula, the totalitarian Soviet regime began the deportation of the Indigenous people of Crimea into Uzbekistan. 

"Crimea's history is diverse, with indigenous people like Crimean Tatars.” states the President of the Canadian Association of Crimean Tatars Rustem Irsay “Despite challenges like the 1944 deportation, they enrich the region's diversity. This exhibit allows audiences to experience Crimea's difficult history and rare culture."

Previously, Lighthouse Immersive and Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival presented immersive exhibits Immersive Shevchenko - Soul of Ukraine and Ukraine: Land of the Brave. Lighthouse Immersive's charitable initiatives in conjunction with these exhibits generated over $350,000 for humanitarian needs throughout Ukraine. 

The exhibit series Ukraine: Our Home is made possible by the initiative of Kostyuk Productions, RockNLight Multimedia, First Theatrical Charitable Foundation, and Oseredok Cultural and Educational Center with the support of the Ukrainian Institute, Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto, The Shevchenko Foundation and International Renaissance Foundation. Media support is generously provided by Kapha Communications and Ukrainian Television Network KONTAKT.



