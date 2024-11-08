Toronto Alliance For The Performing Arts Appoints Annemieke Wade as New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts, representing 119 professional theatre, dance, and opera companies across Toronto, has announced the appointment of Annemieke Wade as its new Executive Director. Ms. Wade will officially assume her role on January 6, 2025.

Ms. Wade joins TAPA with an impressive background, including roles as past Executive Director at Roseneath Theatre and Theatre Direct, and as Company Manager at Tarragon Theatre. She is known for her passion for increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting diverse voices that bring new perspectives and stories to the stage. Outgoing Executive Director Jacoba Knaapen expressed confidence in Ms. Wade's leadership, stating, "Annemieke's dedication to the arts and her extensive experience make her a good match for TAPA. She will be an invaluable addition to the team and a strong advocate for our community."

Michael Sinclair, TAPA Board President, commented: "As Chair of the hiring committee, I am delighted with the appointment of Annemieke as the new Executive Director. With over 15 years experience in the performing arts sector, she brings a deep knowledge and insight to the position along with a unique understanding of TAPA, having served on the TAPA Board for over six years, including four as Board Secretary. In her new role, she steps into a legacy shaped by outgoing Executive Director Jacoba Knaapen, whose leadership has earned TAPA a stellar reputation not only in this city but nationwide. The Board and committee are confident that Annemieke will build on this legacy and has our full support."

Chris Goddard, President of the Performing Arts Information Services (PAIS) Board, echoed the sentiment: "We are thrilled to welcome Annemieke at this pivotal time for our community. Her proven track record in the arts sector and her commitment to the TAPA mission will guide us forward, strengthening the critical role that TAPA plays in advocating for vibrant theatre, dance, and opera communities in Toronto."

Annemieke Wade shared her excitement about the new role: "I'm honoured to be trusted with this immense responsibility, and I know that I am standing today on the shoulders of giants who have advocated so fiercely for the performing arts and are every part of the TAPA story and legacy. I am deeply grateful to my partner at Roseneath Theatre, Andrew Lamb, whose unwavering support has been invaluable. And to my family-my husband, Cam, and our children, Vesper and Lyric, who are my heart and my joy-you are my everything, and it's because of your love and encouragement that I'm able to pursue this work that means so much to us all. I made my home in Toronto many years ago and found a warm and welcoming community that embraced and nurtured me, and I am exhilarated to follow in Jacoba Knaapen's footsteps serving the artists of the city that has offered me more than I could have imagined was possible."

TAPA has long championed Toronto's performing arts sector, supporting its members through robust advocacy, professional development programs, and community-building initiatives. Signature programs include the popular hipTIX discount ticketing program, which has reached over 30,000 youth, and the prestigious Dora Mavor Moore Awards, Canada's oldest and largest professional theatre, dance, and opera awards celebrating excellence on Toronto stages. With Ms. Wade's leadership, TAPA is poised to enter a dynamic new chapter, advancing opportunities that enrich Toronto's cultural landscape.

