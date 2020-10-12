Theatre By The Bay Announces 24 HOUR PLAYWRITING CONTEST

On October 16th, you will have 24 hours to write a one act script.

Are you a budding playwright from the Simcoe County region? As part of the City of Barrie's Culture Days festivities, Theatre by the Bay is launching a new 24 hour playwriting contest!

On October 16th, you will have 24 hours to write a one act script (ie. no more than 45 minutes to read) that must incorporate three secret requirements. Those requirements will be published here on our website, as well as through our social media channels at the start of the contest.

24 hour contests are a fantastic way to dive into playwriting, or to push yourself to create something in a condensed amount of time. No procrastination allowed with this one!

After a few days of deliberation from our esteemed judges, the winner will receive a $500 cash prize as well as a rehearsed reading of the script through Theatre by the Bay's Youtube channel on the closing weekend of Culture Days. The runner-up will receive $200.

