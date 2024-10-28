The Canadian Opera Company Announces Partnership With Lucie And The Social & Co. Catering

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Canadian Opera Company has announced a new partnership with Michelin-recommended fine dining restaurant Lucie and The Social Catering & Co.

The Toronto French fine dining restaurant is named in memory of owner and restaurateur Yannick Bigourdan's grandmother who played a very important role in his childhood growing up in the south of France. Exuding elegance, Lucie is the perfect combination of all the precious moments spent under the roof of his grandmother's house, surrounded by her love and care.

The partnership will officially kick off with an exclusive dining experience as part of the company's Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 30, 2024. The event will take place in the Henry N.R. Jackman Lounge at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, where 200 guests will be served a unique menu designed by Lucie's award-winning executive chef, Arnaud Bloquel.

“The Canadian Opera Company is delighted to welcome Lucie and The Social Catering Co. as our preferred culinary vendor," says Christie Darville, COC Deputy General Director. "This collaboration is a wonderful extension of my longtime friendship with Yannick and we look forward to elevating our patrons' visits to the opera house with thoughtfully curated and impeccably prepared items that cater to the senses as holistically as the opera-going experience itself."

As part of the collaboration, The Social Catering & Co. will serve as the exclusive catering partner for the Canadian Opera Company. In addition to creating an unforgettable dining experience for the COC's signature event and major gala, Lucie will oversee culinary offerings for all donor engagement activities and Board meetings, as well as curating exceptional concessions for all attending a live opera performance.

Throughout the COC's regular season, Lucie will also offer a three-course pre-theatre menu that will provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy a curated dining experience prior to attending performances. This menu will be available at Lucie's location at Scotia Plaza, which offers nearby parking at a discounted rate of $13 for four hours. This partnership offers theatre lovers the chance to enjoy a dining experience alongside the artistic performances of the Canadian Opera Company.

ABOUT LUCIE

Michelin-recommended Toronto French fine-dining restaurant Lucie is named in memory of owner Yannick Bigourdan's grandmother who played a very important role in his childhood growing up in the south of France. Lucie is the perfect combination of all the precious moments spent under the roof of his grandmother's house, surrounded by her love and care. Lucie is helmed by award-winning executive chef Arnaud Bloquel.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN OPERA COMPANY

Based in Toronto, the Canadian Opera Company is the largest producer of opera in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Interim General Director David C. Ferguson joined the company in 2024, forming a leadership team with Music Director Johannes Debus and Deputy General Director Christie Darville. The COC enjoys a loyal audience, including a dedicated base of subscribers, and has an international reputation for artistic excellence and creative innovation. Its diverse repertoire includes new commissions and productions, local and international collaborations with leading opera companies and festivals, and attracts the world's foremost Canadian and International Artists. The company is an incubator for the future of the art form, nurturing Canada's new wave of opera performers and creators with customized training and support. The COC's purpose-built opera house, the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, is hailed internationally as one of the finest in the world. For more information, visit coc.ca.

Comments