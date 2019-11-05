The World Premiere of ORPHEUS ALIVE with Company Premiere of Chaconne Opens in November

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the principal casting for the world premiere of Orpheus Alive by Choreographic Associate Robert Binet featuring a new commissioned score by acclaimed New York composer Missy Mazzoli. Orpheus Alive is paired with the company premiere of George Balanchine's Chaconne November 15 - 21, 2019 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

Artists have long been fascinated with the Greek myth of Orpheus, the gifted musician who rescues his lover Eurydice from death only to lose her again in a moment of doubt. At its core, theirs is a story about love, trust and the redemptive potential of art. With Orpheus Alive, Mr. Binet brings a fresh perspective to the myth, casting Orpheus as a woman, Eurydice as a man and the audience as gods of the underworld who decide their fate.

The opening night cast on November 15 will feature First Soloist Jenna Savella and Second Soloist Spencer Hack as Orpheus and Eurydice along with Principal Dancer Sonia Rodriguez as Eurydice's Mother. Subsequent performances will feature Principal Dancer Heather Ogden and First Soloist Hannah Fischer in the role of Orpheus, Principal Dancers Harrison James and Brendan Saye as Eurydice and First Soloist Tanya Howard as Eurydice's Mother.

In the music for Orpheus Alive, Ms. Mazzoli quotes Gluck's opera Orfeo ed Euridice, setting the tone for George Balanchine's Chaconne which features the same Gluck score. From the lyricism of the opening pas de deux to the large ensemble work and grand solos of the finale, Chaconne delights in movement. The opening night cast will feature Principal Dancers Heather Ogden and Harrison James. The principal roles will be performed by Principal Dancer Naoya Ebe and First Soloist Koto Ishihara and Principal Dancers Heather Ogden and Brendan Saye in subsequent performances.

Orpheus

Jenna Savella (November 15, 20 at 7:30 pm)

Heather Ogden (November 16 at 2:00 pm/November 21 at 7:30 pm)

Hannah Fischer (November 16 at 7:30 pm/November 17 at 2:00 pm)

Eurydice

Spencer Hack (November 15, 20 at 7:30 pm)

Harrison James (November 16 at 2:00 pm/November 21 at 7:30 pm)

Brendan Saye (November 16 at 7:30 pm/November 17 at 2:00 pm)

Eurydice's Mother

Sonia Rodriguez (November 15, 21 at 7:30 pm/November 16 at 2:00 pm)

Tanya Howard (November 16, 20 at 7:30 pm/November 17 at 2:00 pm)

Chaconne

Heather Ogden and Harrison James (November 15, 16 at 7:30 pm/November 17 at 2:00 pm)

Koto Ishihara and Naoya Ebe (November 16 at 2:00 pm/November 21 at 7:30 pm)

Heather Ogden and Brendan Saye (November 20 at 7:30 pm)

All casting is subject to change.

For more information about Orpheus Alive & Chaconne visit: https://national.ballet.ca/Productions/2019-20-Season/Orpheus





