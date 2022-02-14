The Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces March 2022 Events

The TSO presents a wide range of musical offerings this March!

TSO will welcome back the National Arts Centre Orchestra with a concert built around concepts of truth and freedoms and includes a World Première by renowned composer, Philip Glass. Former TSO Music Director Jukka-Pekka Saraste also returns to the podium with a program highlighting Sibelius symphonies.

The TSO pays tribute to the digital and screen worlds with performances of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour, Mark Knofler's unforgettable score for The Princess Bride performed live to picture, and works by Beethoven, Mozart, and Dvořák that were shared digitally with our audiences during the first months of the pandemic.

* All concerts are held in Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street unless otherwise noted.

Tue, March 1, 7:30pm

Wed, March 2, 7:30pm

Thu, March 3, 7:30pm

Arnie Roth, conductor

The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour, presented by AWR Music Productions, is an electrifying new concert based entirely on the groundbreaking game from SQUARE ENIX.

Experience all new symphonic arrangements based on composer Nobuo Uematsu's beloved FINAL FANTASY VII music, performed by an orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians, led by GRAMMY Award-winning conductor Arnie Roth, with stunning, high-definition video scenes from the new game created exclusively for this concert by SQUARE ENIX.

Fri, March 4, 7:30pm

Sat, March 5, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles-what more could you wish for! Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before, with the Orchestra performing Mark Knopfler's unforgettable score live to picture!

Missing this cinematic concert experience would be INCONCEIVABLE!

Tickets start at $49, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

Wed, March 9, 8:00pm

Thu, March 10, 8:00pm

Sat, March 12, 8:00pm

Sun, March 13, 3:00pm *This performance is held at the George Weston Recital Hall

Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Jonathan Crow, violin

Dvořák: Slavonic Dance No. 8

Beethoven: Violin Romance No. 2

Mozart: Symphony No. 29, K. 201/186a

Vivian Fung: Prayer (CBC Music Commission in Collaboration with the TSO)

Copland: Appalachian Spring

Marking two years since the stage first went dark in response to COVID-19, this restorative concert features live performances of works that were shared digitally with our audiences during the early days of the pandemic.

Tickets & Info:

Wed, March 23, 8:00pm

Thu, March 24, 8:00pm

Sat, March 26, 8:00pm

Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor

Samy Moussa: Crimson for Large Orchestra

Sibelius: Symphony No. 7

Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

From sweeping soundscapes to a soaring theme inspired by swans in flight, Sibelius's Fifth Symphony, conducted by former TSO Music Director Jukka-Pekka Saraste, is an experience that will stay with you.

Wed, March 30, 8:00pm

Alexander Shelley, conductor

Blake Pouliot, violin

National Arts Centre Orchestra, guest orchestra

Nicole Lizée: Zeiss After Dark (TSO/NACO Co-commission)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9

Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35

Philip Glass: Symphony No. 13 (World Première/NACO Commission)

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra (NACO) and Music Director Alexander Shelley return to Toronto to explore the theme of "Truth in our Times" with the World Première of Philip Glass's Symphony No. 13, his ode to freedom of the press, commissioned by the Orchestra as a tribute to Canadian-born journalist Peter Jennings. Works by Korngold and Shostakovich offer defiant statements on authoritarian regimes. The concert begins with a contemporary Canadian work by Nicole Lizée, Zeiss After Dark, co-commissioned by TSO and NACO in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada with financial assistance from the Government of Canada.

