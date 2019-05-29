The TD Confederation Centre Young Company returns this month, and are kicking off their 2019 season off with a bang. The youth performance, leadership, and training company officially opens their season at the Centre onSaturday June 29 at 12 noon in the outdoor amphitheatre.

The troupe will also be headed to Halifax, Nova Scotia in June for performances stemming from a well-receivedtouring appearance made by the 2018 Young Companyat the National Child Welfare Conference in Calgary, AB in October 2018. More information on this exciting, multi-day opportunity will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The Young Company is a long-standing pillar of arts education within the Centre's Charlottetown Festival - sponsored by CIBC - and features 12 young artists from across Canada.

With a strong focus on all three performance disciplines--and on building storytelling and leadership skills--these artists from coast to coast to coast gather to share their life experiences and stories with each other and eventually, audiences as well!

This summer, the troupe presents Aqsarniit, (or, "the Northern Lights" in Inuktitut) daily at 12 noon from June 29 to August 17. This provocative and thoughtful musical weaves music and dance through stories of our collective histories from across Turtle Island.

The 2019 Young Company hail from all corners of Canada and collectively speak at least eight languages! Made up of returning members and new faces, the troupe includes: Ann Paula Bautista, Riley Bernard, Zachary Colangelo, Tatyana Doran, Matthew Joseph, Wahsonti:io Kirby, Alika Komangapik, Gunho Kwak, Callum Lurie, Emily McKim, Jocelyn Tsui, and Haneul Yi.

Aqsarniit is written by Mary Francis Moore and Adam Brazier. The Young Company's creative team is composed of Matt Murray (director), Colleen Dauncey (music director), Sam McCue (set and costume designer), and Adam Sergison with Julie Pellisier-Lush (choreographers). The Young Company Stage Manager is Cole Vincent.

Photo Credit: Julia Cook





