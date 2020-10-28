The Royal Conservatory of Music Announces November and December Updates

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While the Conservatory will proceed with concerts as allowed, new livestream options are now being offered for purchase for each concert.

The Resounding Concert, which streamed on Saturday, October 17, featured such luminaries as Lang Lang, Barbara Hannigan, Rhiannon Giddens, Chilly Gonzales, Daniel Hope, James Ehnes, Meryl Streep, and Buffy Sainte-Marie, was a resounding success. It was viewed over 40,000 times in 50 corners of the globe, from Brazil to Hong Kong, from France to Singapore, from India to New Zealand.

Under current Government of Ontario regulations for performing arts venues, The Royal Conservatory is unable to have audiences in their venues until November 21st, at the earliest. However, they remain committed to bringing extraordinary music and will continue to present online concert livestreams and revert to in-person concerts as soon as the government allows them to do so. There are additional factors involved in presenting their concerts this season, including safety protocols and international travel restrictions. Due to these factors, adapt many of their concerts.

Concerts proceeding with the maximum capacity the government allows at the time:

As part of the Songmasters series, Grammy Award-winning baritone Elliot Madore will present a program titled Let Beauty Awake on November 22 in Mazzoleni Concert Hall.

Musician and storyteller Ashley MacIsaac brings together Canada's queen of R&B and soul, Jully Black, and singing-songwriting duo, Madison Violet, for a powerful evening of Canadian roots music on December 4.

Beethoven 250 Festival

On November 22, Canadian pianist and winner of the silver medal at the 17th Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw, Charles Richard-Hamelin, joins the Rolston Quartet for in an all Beethoven program of String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, op. 59, no. 1 ("Razumovsky" 1) and Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Major, op. 73 ("Emperor"). Also joining them is Toronto Symphony Orchestra bassist Jeffrey Beecher. The previously announced Anne-Marie McDermott is unable to appear due to the pandemic.



The Canadian Opera Company Orchestra conducted by Johannes Debus on December 3 will still include soprano Adrianne Pieczonka, but tenor Michael Schade will be replaced. As planned, the program will include Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and excerpts from Fidelio, with the rest of the pieces to be confirmed.



The program for the Gryphon Trio with Jon Kimura Parker on December 6 has been modified. It will still include Beethoven's Piano Trio in B flat Major, op. 97 ("Archduke"), but now will be followed by four-hand piano pieces, played by the Kimura Parker brothers, Jon and Jamie.



Charles Richard-Hamelin also appears on December 10, joining violinist James Ehnes (who co-curated this Beethoven 250 Festival with Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts at The Royal Conservatory) and the New Orford String Quartet for a program of Beethoven's String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, op. 18, no. 3 and Chausson's Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet, op. 21. The Ehnes Quartet is unable to appear due to the pandemic.

Canadian pianist, Royal Conservatory alumnus, and Beethoven specialist, Stewart Goodyear, steps in for three recitals with James Ehnes to present the complete Beethoven violin sonatas, originally planned for November 13 and December 13 with pianist Andrew Armstrong. On December 11, they will play Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-4, on December 12 Nos. 5-7, and finally on December 13 Violin Sonatas Nos. 8-10.



ARC Ensemble (Artists of The Royal Conservatory) will present an all-Beethoven program, including Piano Trio in D Major (arrangement of Symphony No. 2, op. 36, by composer), String Quintet in C Major, op. 29, and folk song arrangements for voice and piano trio (for which they will be joined by soprano Monica Whicher) on December 12 in Mazzoleni Concert Hall.

NEW!

While the Conservatory will proceed with the above concerts as allowed, new livestream options are now being offered for purchase for each concert.

Free public livestreams

The Kuné - Canada's Global Orchestra and Moskitto Bar concert on November 14 will be offered as a free public livestream.

The Royal Conservatory Orchestra concerts are being taped for future online presentations. The first concert, which was scheduled for October 2 and featured Jonathan Crow as concertmaster and pianist Sae Yoon Chon in a program of Mozart's Symphony No. 35 ("Haffner") and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor"), will be livestreamed on October 30. The second concert, originally planned for November 27, will feature Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 and will be online on December 18.

Similarly, the Glenn Gould School Fall Opera double bill of Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins and William Bolcom's Lucrezia, scheduled for November 6 and 7, will be taped and presented online on November 20.

Rescheduled concerts

Richard Bona and Alfredo Rodríguez Band and Pedrito Martínez Group, originally planned for October 24, is rescheduled to the next season on December 11, 2021.

Daniel Lanois and Heavy Sun, originally planned for October 30, is rescheduled to next season on October 30, 2021.

Nella and Daymé Arocena, originally planned for November 6, is being rescheduled to exactly a year from now to November 6, 2021.

Dover Quartet with Davóne Tines, originally planned for November 15, is being rescheduled - new date to be announced.

Stewart Goodyear with the Penderecki String Quartet and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, originally planned for November 20, is being rescheduled to Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Marcus Roberts with the Modern Jazz Generation, originally planned for November 21, is being rescheduled - new date to be announced.

Brubeck Brothers Quartet Celebrate Dave Brubeck's Centennial, originally planned for November 28, is being rescheduled to later this season on Friday, April 23, 2021.



John O'Conor and Beethoven, originally planned for November 29, is being rescheduled - new date to be announced.



Marc-André Hamelin, originally planned for November 29, is being rescheduled to later this season on May 30, 2021.

Galilee Chamber Orchestra, Saleem Abboud Ashkar, and Jon Kimura Parker, originally planned for December 5, is being rescheduled - new date to be announced.

Bobby McFerrin, originally planned for December 12, is rescheduled to the following concert season on December 4, 2021.

Cancellations

Unfortunately, the following concerts had to be cancelled: Orbert Davis "Soul Migration" featuring members of Chicago Jazz Philharmonic on October 23, Taylor Academy Showcase Concert on November 28, Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert on December 2, Pamela Frank with Emanuel Ax on December 2, Joaquin Valdepeñas Conducts on December 7, and Academy Chamber Orchestra on December 19.

As always, ticket holders have multiple options. If their concert has been rescheduled, the Conservatory recommends that ticket purchasers keep their tickets for the new date. If they are unable to attend on the new

date or if their concert has been cancelled, they can donate the value of the tickets (for a tax receipt) to support the Fund for Koerner Hall. Alternately, they can choose to exchange their tickets for a gift card, exchange them for another concert in the 2020-21 concert season, or obtain a refund.

Reduced capacity and special ticketing structure for safe physical distancing

They have reduced the number of seats available to ensure safe physical distancing at all their concerts.

Tickets are now purchased by section, rather than for specific seats - individual specific seats are not being sold.

Patrons can choose print-at-home tickets or to pick up your tickets at the box office on the day of the performance. Tickets are not currently being sent by mail.

On the day of the concert, the Conservatory will help patrons access seat(s) within the section they have purchased, to ensure physical distancing protocols are followed.

Ticket purchasers will be provided with more information and special instructions prior to the concert date.

November and December concerts proceeding

with government-regulated maximum capacity at The Royal Conservatory of Music

Royal Conservatory Orchestra

free public online presentation on October 30, 2020 at 8pm

Kuné - Canada's Global Orchestra and Moskitto Bar

(World Music): free public livestream on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8pm

The Glenn Gould School Fall Opera:Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins and William Bolcom's

free public online presentation on November 20, 2020 at 7:30pm

Elliot Madore: Let Beauty Awake

(Songmasters): Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Charles Richard-Hamelin with Rolston String Quartet

(Beethoven 250 Festival & Chamber Music Concerts): Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Adrianne Pieczonka with the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra

conducted by Johannes Debus

(Beethoven 250 Festival & Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts)

Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Ashley MacIsaac with Special Guests Jully Black and Madison Violet

(Music Mix): Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Gryphon Trio with Jon Kimura Parker

(Beethoven 250 Festival & Chamber Music Concerts): Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

New Orford String Quartet with James Ehnes and Charles Richard-Hamelin

(Beethoven 250 Festival & String Concerts): Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

James Ehnes with Stewart Goodyear

(Beethoven 250 Festival & String Concerts): Friday, December 11, 2020 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

James Ehnes with Stewart Goodyear

(Beethoven 250 Festival & String Concerts): Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

ARC Ensemble

(Beethoven 250 Festival & Chamber Music Concerts)

Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 8pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

James Ehnes with Stewart Goodyear

(Beethoven 250 Festival & String Concerts): Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Royal Conservatory Orchestra

free public online presentation on December 18, 2020 at 8pm

Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.rcmusic.com/performance

or by telephone at 416.408.0208.

