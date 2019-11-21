The Panel Show Welcomes Canadaland's Jesse Brown!

Monkey Toast will bring back The Panel Show. Each month two improvisers will appear in character to discuss real topics and issues with two real journalists.

This month's journalists are, Jesse Brown (Canadaland) and TBA. The Improvisers are, Kayla Lorette (as your Insufferable Aunt) and Nigel Downer (as Milo, the 5-year-old, wise-ass). Hosted by Prof Pipe (aka. David Shore).

It all happens on Saturday, November 30th, at Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St. West, Toronto, M6H 1L5. Doors 6:45pm / Show 7pm. $10 in advance or at the door. www.monkeytoast.com or www.comedybar.ca

In past shows we've featured, two Sean Connery's, fake William Shatner, phony Mork from Ork, the not real Nicolas Cage, and not Kevin Pollack.





