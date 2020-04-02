The National Ballet of Canada Cancels SWAN LAKE, Reschedules For June 2021
Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced the cancellation of the June season. The world premiere of Swan Lake, directed and staged by Ms. Kain, originally planned for June 5 to 21, 2020, will take place June 11 to 27, 2021. Mr. Hughson and Ms. Kain also announced further changes to the 2020/21 season.
"The National Ballet of Canada, along with the global community, has faced extraordinary challenges due to COVID-19. We are all in unchartered territory. The safety and health of our artists, staff, patrons and community is our foremost priority. In accordance with government orders and public health guidance, the National Ballet has cancelled all June performances. The world premiere of Swan Lake will take place in June 2021," said Mr. Hughson. "The special Karen Kain 50th Anniversary Celebration Gala planned for June 9 has been rescheduled to November 24, 2020. These unprecedented circumstances have required us to make changes to the 2020/21 season including the postponement of the company's appearance at the Royal Opera House in London, the world premiere of Wayne McGregor's MADDADDAM, the North American premiere of Cathy Marston's Victoria and the guest appearance by San Francisco Ballet. These are challenging times for all of us but with the support of our patrons, staff and artists, the National Ballet will weather this storm and return to the stage stronger than ever, when it is safe to do so."
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. These last few weeks have been very difficult for everyone and it is heartbreaking to have to cancel work that so much effort has gone into," said Ms. Kain. "I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the outpouring of support the company has received during this time and to thank our patrons and subscribers, many of whom are choosing to donate or exchange their tickets rather than ask for a refund, our donor community for their unwavering commitment, our staff who have been working tirelessly during this crisis and our wonderful dancers and musicians who are staying strong and helping us connect to our audiences online. On behalf of the entire company I also want to extend our admiration and deep gratitude to the healthcare workers on the front line of this pandemic. We will get through this together."
All Swan Lake ticket holders will be contacted and their tickets transferred to the performances in June 2021.
Full details of the revised 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons below.
2019/20 Season
Romeo and Juliet, March 13 - 22, 2020 - CANCELLED
Romeo and Juliet, April 2 - 4, 2020 National Arts Centre, Ottawa - CANCELLED
Swan Lake, June 5 - 21, 2020 - CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to June 2021
Karen Kain 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, June 9, 2020 - CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to November 24, 2020
2020/21 Season Update
On Tour
The Sleeping Beauty, July 28 - August 1, 2020 Royal Opera House, London - CANCELLED
Fall Season
Angels' Atlas & Serenade & The Four Seasons, November 11 - 15, 2020
Replacing Guest Company San Francisco Ballet, CANCELLED
The Sleeping Beauty, November 19 - 29, 2020
Replacing MADDADDAM by Wayne McGregor, inspired by Margaret Atwood's MaddAddam Trilogy, CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to November 2021
Karen Kain 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, November 24, 2020
Holiday Season
25 Magical Years
The Nutcracker, December 10 - 31, 2020
On Tour
Angels' Atlas & Serenade & The Four Seasons, February 4 - 6, 2021 National Arts Centre, Ottawa
Replacing Swan Lake
Winter Season
A Streetcar Named Desire, March 3 - 7, 2021
March Break
Cinderella, March 11 - 20, 2021
Replacing Swan Lake
Frame by Frame, March 24 - 28, 2021
Summer Season
World Premiere
Swan Lake, June 11 - 27, 2021
Replacing the North American premiere of Victoria, CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to June 2022 and the Balanchine & Tchaikovsky programme, CANCELLED
MAD HOT BALLET, June 16, 2021
Celebration in Honour of Karen Kain - Gala performance, VIP Dinner and After Party