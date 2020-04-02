The National Ballet of Canada Cancels SWAN LAKE, Reschedules For June 2021

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced the cancellation of the June season. The world premiere of Swan Lake, directed and staged by Ms. Kain, originally planned for June 5 to 21, 2020, will take place June 11 to 27, 2021. Mr. Hughson and Ms. Kain also announced further changes to the 2020/21 season.



"The National Ballet of Canada, along with the global community, has faced extraordinary challenges due to COVID-19. We are all in unchartered territory. The safety and health of our artists, staff, patrons and community is our foremost priority. In accordance with government orders and public health guidance, the National Ballet has cancelled all June performances. The world premiere of Swan Lake will take place in June 2021," said Mr. Hughson. "The special Karen Kain 50th Anniversary Celebration Gala planned for June 9 has been rescheduled to November 24, 2020. These unprecedented circumstances have required us to make changes to the 2020/21 season including the postponement of the company's appearance at the Royal Opera House in London, the world premiere of Wayne McGregor's MADDADDAM, the North American premiere of Cathy Marston's Victoria and the guest appearance by San Francisco Ballet. These are challenging times for all of us but with the support of our patrons, staff and artists, the National Ballet will weather this storm and return to the stage stronger than ever, when it is safe to do so."



"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. These last few weeks have been very difficult for everyone and it is heartbreaking to have to cancel work that so much effort has gone into," said Ms. Kain. "I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the outpouring of support the company has received during this time and to thank our patrons and subscribers, many of whom are choosing to donate or exchange their tickets rather than ask for a refund, our donor community for their unwavering commitment, our staff who have been working tirelessly during this crisis and our wonderful dancers and musicians who are staying strong and helping us connect to our audiences online. On behalf of the entire company I also want to extend our admiration and deep gratitude to the healthcare workers on the front line of this pandemic. We will get through this together."

All Swan Lake ticket holders will be contacted and their tickets transferred to the performances in June 2021.

Full details of the revised 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons below.

2019/20 Season

Romeo and Juliet, March 13 - 22, 2020 - CANCELLED

Romeo and Juliet, April 2 - 4, 2020 National Arts Centre, Ottawa - CANCELLED

Swan Lake, June 5 - 21, 2020 - CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to June 2021

Karen Kain 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, June 9, 2020 - CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to November 24, 2020

2020/21 Season Update

On Tour

The Sleeping Beauty, July 28 - August 1, 2020 Royal Opera House, London - CANCELLED

Fall Season

Angels' Atlas & Serenade & The Four Seasons, November 11 - 15, 2020

Replacing Guest Company San Francisco Ballet, CANCELLED

The Sleeping Beauty, November 19 - 29, 2020

Replacing MADDADDAM by Wayne McGregor, inspired by Margaret Atwood's MaddAddam Trilogy, CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to November 2021



Karen Kain 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, November 24, 2020

Holiday Season

25 Magical Years

The Nutcracker, December 10 - 31, 2020

On Tour

Angels' Atlas & Serenade & The Four Seasons, February 4 - 6, 2021 National Arts Centre, Ottawa

Replacing Swan Lake

Winter Season

A Streetcar Named Desire, March 3 - 7, 2021

March Break

Cinderella, March 11 - 20, 2021

Replacing Swan Lake

Frame by Frame, March 24 - 28, 2021

Summer Season

World Premiere

Swan Lake, June 11 - 27, 2021

Replacing the North American premiere of Victoria, CANCELLED and RESCHEDULED to June 2022 and the Balanchine & Tchaikovsky programme, CANCELLED

MAD HOT BALLET, June 16, 2021

Celebration in Honour of Karen Kain - Gala performance, VIP Dinner and After Party





