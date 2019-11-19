The Grand Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS

The holiday season is a time for magic and imagination-to see the world with childlike wonder. And what better way to ring in the holiday season than to take in the Grand Theatre's production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, which flies onto the Spriet Stage, November 26th-December 29th. As P.L. Travers' classic novel comes to life in a stunning visual and musical celebration, audiences of all ages will delight in the timeless story of a family who has lost their way, and is brought back to life through the wisdom and guidance of their mystically lovable nanny.

"At the heart of Mary Poppins is a wonderful example of some of the themes of the season-wonder, imagination, and possibility-all of which make this production a perfect fit for our holiday offering here at the Grand. One of the best things about this time of year is that we get to spend time with our families," says Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum.



Returning to the Grand to take on the title role in the production is critically-acclaimed actor and Londoner, Deborah Hay. Audiences will recognize her from her many seasons at both the Shaw and Stratford Festivals, and will delight in her portrayal of the magical nanny. Mark Uhre, another London native, will bring to life Mary Poppins' long-time friend, Bert. Joining them onstage is Alexis Gordon in the role of Winifred Banks, and Jan Alexandra Smith as the Bird Woman/Miss Andrew.

The Grand is once again delighted to be partnering with the London Food Bank and the Business Cares Food Drive with its SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPILI-donate program. At the conclusion of each performance, Mary Poppins herself, along with other cast members, will collect donations to support the thousands of families, youth and seniors who use the Food Bank each month. Over the past two seasons, the Grand Theatre has collected over $200,000 which has had a direct impact on the amount of fresh food and dairy products available for Londoners.

ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE

The Wednesday Speak Easy

Returning to the Grand this season is the Wednesday Speak Easy series. Following each Wednesday performance on the Spriet and McManus Stages, patrons can extend their theatre experience and get closer to the artists with exclusive talks, casual conversations, and spontaneous happenings in the relaxed atmosphere of the Poster Lounge or the McManus Lounge.

Our Wednesday Speak Easy series continue with Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins on November 27, and will have three additional Wednesday Speak Easy event dates for patrons to enjoy on December 4, 11, and 18.

Pre-Show Reaney Talks

Join host James Stewart Reaney at select Wednesday matinees, as he sparks creative conversations about the production. The talk for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins will be held Wednesday, December 11, at 12pm.







