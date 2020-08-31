The Future Of Film Showcase Hosts Industry Town Hall

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm EST.

The Future of Film Showcase in partnership with Fae Pictures, and the Canadian Media Producers Association will host a virtual 90-minute Industry Town Hall for emerging Canadian filmmakers on Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm EST. The virtual panel will be presented via Zoom, with support from the CMPA.



In an effort to sustain its industry programming, as introduced in 2019, and in the spirit of extending opportunities to emerging Canadian filmmakers, primarily those who are racialized, ethnic, and Indigenous, the Future of Film Showcase aims to have a real conversation in the industry about what access has looked like in the past and where it can improve.



Attendees can register at: https://cmpa.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wGT8cQQkTSSSZIw56b-Tjw.



Moderated by FOFS Industry Director and Founder of sisterhood media, Samah Ali, the FOFS panelists will be Lulu Wei (Director, There's No Place Like This Place, Anyplace), Steven Thibault (COO, BRON Media Corp), Sohrab Merchant (Agent, The Characters), Jesse Brossoit (Distribution and Collections Coordinator, CFMDC) and Maya Annik Bedward (Producer, Third Culture Media and Member of the Black Screen Office).



The Town Hall will begin with a few case studies from the 2020 Future of Film Showcase filmmakers and their experiences making their films. That will be followed by a conversation amongst the industry panelists responding to their challenges and successes into where the industry can become more equitable. The programme will conclude with an open forum during which audience members can ask questions directly to the panelists.



"Hosting a panel about equity in film is important for an organization like the Future of Film Showcase. We have to be accountable for our industry and lead the way for the future. I'm eager to moderate this discussion and encourage filmmakers to come asking the hard, but necessary questions," says Samah Ali.



"Fae Pictures is proud to support emerging filmmakers through increased and equitable access to major industry players. We are excited to be working alongside the CMPA in breaking down barriers in the industry, to allow for greater connections between underrepresented creators and decision-makers," adds Shant Joshi, Founder of Fae Pictures.

