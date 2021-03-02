The Chekhov Collective Presents FROM A DISTANCE

As theatres remain closed and The Chekhov Collective is not able to offer a production this year, they thought it would be fun to create a small project for viewers at home!

From A Distance is 10 brief scenes exploring a marriage, and how a couple grapples with different ways of responding to the pandemic.

They kept it simple. They recorded it on Zoom, each in their separate homes, each scene improvised. Stewart Arnott and Susan Coyne play Neil and Brenda.

It was challenging to create something on Zoom. A year ago no one had heard of Zoom, and now for many of us it is our workplace or lifeline. They tried to embrace its gifts, its limitations, and its reliance on unpredictable wifi. It was another lesson in acceptance and surrender.

It was also scary and challenging to give themselves the task of exploring this relationship and story through improvisation. Stewart and Susan Rose to the challenge even when they weren't sure where they were going. They had to trust that they would find their way.

They hope From A Distance captures a moment in this historic time, and on a medium that will forever be associated with this pandemic.