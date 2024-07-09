The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Launches New Shop, Dine, & Show Package

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has released a special new Shop, Dine, & Show experience for summer season visitors, with packages on sale now. This all-inclusive offer includes one ticket to a Capitol Theatre summer production, plus exclusive Shop and Dine vouchers redeemable at participating local restaurants and retail shops in historic Downtown Port Hope. The package is offered as part of a new "BE WALTON" shop local campaign, in partnership with the Port Hope HBIA, Municipality of Port Hope, and the Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce.

"We are proud to be a community hub for Port Hope: a home for hundreds of artists, and thousands of visitors throughout the year," said Capitol Theatre Managing Director Erin Peirce. "With Walton Street under major construction, it's the perfect time for us to partner with our incredible local business community to keep our vibrant stages, shops, hotels, and restaurants thriving not only this summer, but for years to come."

The Capitol's summer season continues with mainstage shows The Full Monty - The Broadway Musical, the world premiere of Christmastown, and the original cabaret Gabs Sings Babs. The Shop, Dine, & Show package offers savings of 25% - the perfect way to experience the best of Port Hope in one visit. Visit capitoltheatre.com/shopdineshow or reach out to the box office directly for details: 1-905-885-1071 or info@capitoltheatre.com.

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES a $20 voucher for any one of the participating retail shops in Downtown Port Hope, a $25 voucher for any one of the participating restaurants in Downtown Port Hope, and one performance ticket to a Capitol Theatre Summer Season Stage or Music production (max. value $48). PACKAGE PRICE: $70 (25% discount).

Visit the Capitol: 20 Queen Street, Port Hope, ON Canada L1A 2Y7.

