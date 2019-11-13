The Canadian premiere of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will play Toronto's Meridian Hall for the 2019 holiday season. Performances begin December 17 for eight performances only. Winner of both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award® nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team.

Tickets, starting as low as $35, are available online at meridianhall.com, by calling 416-366-7723 or 1-800-708-6754, or in person at select TO Live box offices.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL stars Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants, Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star, and Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks, with Cody Cooley as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Zach Kononov as Mr. Krabs, and Tristan McIntyre as Sheldon Plankton.

Rounding out the company, the ensemble features Joshua Bess, Morgan Blanchard, John Cardenas, Chris Cerreto, Natalie L. Chapman, Richie Dupkin, Teddy Gales, Stephen C. Kallas, Méami Maszewski, Stefan Miller, mary nickson, Dorian O'Brien, Caitlin Ort, Elle-May Patterson, Helen Regula, Sydney Simone, Ayana Strutz, Miles Davis Tillman, Rico Velazquez, and Rachel Wong.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of award-winning songwriters: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton with additional music by Tom Kitt.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You