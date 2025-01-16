THE WOLF IN THE VOICE Debuts at Tarragon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wolf in the Voice, A World Premiere Tarragon Theatre production in association with Nightswimming, opens next month. The piece co-created and co-directed by Martin Julien and Brian Quirt runs in the Extraspace from February 4 - 23, 2025, opening February 12.



The Wolf in the Voice offers a celebration of the magic of raising our voices together by bringing the audience into a joyful and satisfying journey through the process of making music with your voice. Audiences will gain a peek behind the curtain, as these artists deal with how one overcomes the breakpoint in their own voice - the wolf in the voice - and the vulnerability that comes from that.



Throughout this piece, Neema Bickersteth, Jane Miller and Taurian Teelucksingh trade stories about training, coming to terms with and caring for their voices as an instrument - and as a part of their personhood. The Wolf in the Voice is a jam session filled with classical music, and musical moments by contemporary icons.



“We are so proud to be working with Nightswimming on this beautiful investigation of the first instrument: the human voice,” notes Artistic Director Mike Payette. “Starring an exceptional intergenerational and internationally-renowned trio of talent - spanning musical genre and scope - Wolf invites our audiences into the world of song and deep connection to the power within ourselves. Part concert, part play, The Wolf in the Voice opens our 2025 year with melody, joy and exquisite harmony.”



The Wolf in the Voice is co-created and co-directed by Martin Julien (Buddies in Bad Times' The Man That Got Away) and Brian Quirt (Artistic Director, Nightswimming; as director, The Fish Eyes Trilogy). With associate artist Thom Allison (Stratford Festival's La Cage au Folles), set and lighting design by Rebecca Picherack (Buddies in Bad Times' Tom at the Farm) and dramaturgy by Gloria Mok (Silk Bath Collective's Woking Phoenix). And featuring performances from Neema Bickersteth (Volcano Theatre's Scott Joplin's Treemonisha - A Musical Reimagining), Jane Miller (Nightswimming's These Are The Songs That I Sing When I'm Sad) and Taurian Teelucksingh (Shaw Festival's My Fair Lady).



The Wolf in the Voice was commissioned and developed by Nightswimming. It was created by Julien and Quirt in collaboration with the ensemble as part of Nightswimming's long-term exploration of singing, song and the human voice.

