THE RESISTANCE IMPROVISED Comes to Toronto Fringe

The year is 2069. Six rebels fight for freedom from an evil, dystopian government but two in their midst are secretly traitors! Will the rebels be able to out the spies before they thwart their missions to overthrow the government? Watch as both the actors and the audience guess along in this improv show filled with cyber-hackers, sentient traffic robots, cyborg sports-stars, and serious laughs.

"The Resistance: Improvised" is a new improv form inspired by the popular board game, The Resistance. Each night two new rebels, will be selected to be spies so no two shows will be alike. Each mission will reveal clues as to who the traitors are. The pressure is on - can the players figure it out before it's too late?

The rehearsal process for this improvised show has focused on character development. Each performer needs to have two versions of their character: one where they fight with The Resistance, and one where they are secretly supporting The Government. Only on the day of the show will they discover which hits the stage. Either way, they will try to convince the others to send them on missions to destabilize the government. If spies are sent, sabotage may ensue.

"The Resistance: Improvised" marks Kicks and Giggles Entertainment's debut at the Toronto Fringe Festival. A mainstay of the Toronto comedy scene, Kicks and Giggles produces monthly shows "Perfect Match" and "The Know Show", produced the sketch revue "Binge Watching You Sleep", airs podcasts "Caverns and Comedians" and "Break A Wish."

"The Resistance: Improvised" is directed and live narrated by comedian and producer Maddox Campbell. The cast is filled with Fringe veterans like Kat Letwin, a Top 16 Artists To Watch At The Fringe (2018), Anne McMaster, winner of "Patron's Pick" & "NOW Critic's Pick" with her sketch troupe Not Oasis in 2017, Canadian comedy award nominated Carmine Lucarelli, co-founder of The Social Capital Theatre , Jon Blair, a Best of Fest 2017 and 2018 at Toronto & Montreal Sketchfest, and Nkasi Ogbonnah, winner of the 2015 Bob Curry Fellowship and current "House Co" cast member at The Second City Toronto.

The Resistance Improvised is the cyber-punk action-comedy improv fringe show you didn't know you wanted, but can't believe you didn't demand sooner. It has edge of seat tension, lovable outcasts and cyborgs, and antics to put you in stitches. It's Blade Runner meets The Three Amigos. The Handmaids Tale meets Caddyshack. Soylent Green meets Tom Green. A Clockwork Orange meets Zoolander. It's Fringe meets Funny.

Join The Resistance.

Available through the Fringe Toronto website starting June 6th

https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/resistance-improvised

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





