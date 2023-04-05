Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MISER Featuring Colm Feore Now Available on Stratfest@Home

Ranjit Bolt’s modernized translation of Molière’s delightful satire is directed for the stage by Antoni Cimolino and for the screen by Nicholas Shields.

Apr. 05, 2023  

The Miser starring Colm Feore is now available on the Stratford Festival's streaming platform, Stratfest@Home. Ranjit Bolt's modernized translation of Molière's delightful satire is directed for the stage by Antoni Cimolino and for the screen by Nicholas Shields.

In The Miser, we find paranoid old skinflint Harper and his two grown children, Eleanor, who is in love with Victor, her father's butler, and Charlie, who loves the hard-up Marianne. Both siblings know that if they persist with their romantic choices, they can kiss their inheritances goodbye. And their plights only get worse when the widowed Harper announces startling marital plans of his own. It'll take a miracle - or two, or three - for the desires of youth to have their way.

"The Miser, one of Molière's most famous and most delightful creations, not only endures but also - in an age with an enormous financial services industry, rampant real estate speculation and multiple multibillionaires - resonates as never before," says Cimolino. "To borrow the words of another favourite playwright, William Shakespeare, The Miser will continue to be performed far into the future, 'in states unborn and accents yet unknown.'"

Colm Feore as Harper is joined by Ron Kennell as Jack, Qasim Khan as Charlie, Alexandra Lainfiesta as Eleanor, Beck Lloyd as Marianne, Jamie Mac as Victor, Lucy Peacock as Fay, and Steve Ross as the Detective. Also in the cast are Hilary Adams, David Collins, Jakob Ehman, John Kirkpatrick, Michael Spencer-Davis, Emilio Vieira and Hanna Wigglesworth.

The production comes to life through set and costume design by Julie Fox, lighting design by Lorenzo Savoini, sound design by John Gzowski, and choreography by Adrienne Gould. The music for The Miser is composed by Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Steven Page in his seventh collaboration with Cimolino.

The Miser joins 1939, All's Well That Ends Well, Death and the King's Horseman and Hamlet as the newest filmed performances to be released via the Stratford Festival's streaming platform, Stratfest@Home. Richard III, starring Colm Feore in the title role, will première in Cineplex theatres across Canada on April 16 before coming to CBC and CBC Gem this spring, and Stratfest@Home in the fall.

For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.

Subscribe to Click Here for just $10 a month and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival's acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from the 2021 and 2022 seasons, original digital content and selected events from the Festival's Meighen Forum, along with documentaries and original content from around the world.

This production is dedicated to the memory of two beloved actors: Brian Dennehy, a member of the company for three seasons between 2008 and 2013; and Keith Dinicol, who performed in a remarkable 75 productions between 1981 and 2015.




