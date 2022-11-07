Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT, or AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to CAA Theatre in March 2023

Performances run March 10 - April 2, 2023.

Nov. 07, 2022  
David Mirvish presents the acclaimed Crow's Theatre production of The Land Acknowledgement, or As You Like It, the final show in the Off-Mirvish season. Written by and starring Cliff Cardinal, the production will play March 10 - April 2, 2023 at the CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge Street. Tickets go on sale Thursday November 10 through mirvish.com

In September 2021, just as theatres were starting to reopen after the long pandemic hiatus, Crow's Theatre, one of the city's most eclectic and adventuresome companies, decided to begin with an audacious new show. They said very little about it. Only that it was a "radical retelling by Cliff Cardinal" of William Shakespeare's As You Like It. There were no further details, no last list, nothing.

Of course most people know As You Like It as one of the bard's most accessible and whimsical plays. How was Cliff, a young Indigenous playwright and actor acclaimed for his acerbic, mischievous humour and willingness to deal with raw emotions and difficult subject matter, going to retell this classic of Western theatre?

When the show was finally on stage, word spread about it like wildfire. Its first audiences raved: it was "essential viewing," "a surprising, powerful, thrilling, and moving piece of theatre that will never be forgotten."

As more people saw the show, it became clear that what Cliff was doing with his new work was examining the relationship between the Indigenous community and the settlers. He was showing us what a young and insightful artist from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation sees in the aftermath of the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools. He was offering us the unvarnished truth of the state of the reconciliation process this country has been attempting for the last few decades. He was using theatre to do what it has always done: to take a few moments and pay attention to someone other than our own selves.

Karoline Podolak Wins First-Prize and Audience Choice In COCs Nation-Wide Ensemble Studio Photo
Karoline Podolak Wins First-Prize and Audience Choice In COC's Nation-Wide Ensemble Studio Competition
Soprano Karoline Podolak of Toronto took home both First Prize and Audience Choice Award at the Canadian Opera Company's Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on November 3, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The evening marked the grand finale of a national search for Canada's top young opera singers, all of whom were vying for cash prizes and the chance to be invited for a coveted spot in the company's prestigious Ensemble Studio training program.
Sarah Shafey to Present BLACKBOX UNIVERSE Album Release Show at Supermarket In Toronto Photo
Sarah Shafey to Present BLACKBOX UNIVERSE Album Release Show at Supermarket In Toronto
Toronto singer-songwriter, producer and mixing engineer Sarah Shafey has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Blackbox Universe, and is hosting an album release concert at Supermarket in Toronto on November 24.
Young Peoples Theatre Presents Exhilarating New Take on SNOW WHITE for the Holidays Photo
Young People's Theatre Presents Exhilarating New Take on SNOW WHITE for the Holidays
Young People's Theatre will present its holiday production – a fresh and humorous adaptation of Snow White by Greg Banks, directed by Aurora Browne (co-creator and star of CBC's Baroness von Sketch Show) in its Canadian premiere. Nudging the classic toward a more timely interpretation, this clever twist is a two-actor take on the beloved fairy tale that is fun for the whole family. Snow White is presented on the Ada Slaight Stage Nov. 21, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023.
Grand Theatre Presents Three-Time Dora-Nominated Auditory Voyage, MIXTAPE Photo
Grand Theatre Presents Three-Time Dora-Nominated Auditory Voyage, MIXTAPE
From November 8th – 13th, the Grand Theatre will welcome award-winning actor, Zorana Sadiq to its Auburn Stage for her powerful and mellifluous one-person play: MixTape – presented by Crow’s Theatre. 

