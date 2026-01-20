THE ART OF MAGIC Returns To Allied Music Centre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will present The Art of Magic, starring Jonah Babins and Ben Train at Allied Music Centre Theatre on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Combining incredible mind-reading with mind-blowing magic, this 75 minute show is jam packed with laughs, memorable moments, and audience interaction - making for an experience you will never forget.

Designed for adult audiences (but family friendly if you want to bring the kids), The Art of Magic is an interactive magic show put on by the Toronto Magic Company, to give you the chance to see world class magic, in the heart of Toronto, at an intimate and historic venue!

Jonah Babins and Ben Train, present a 75 minute interactive show that you have to see to believe. Fresh off international tours and television appearances, you can expect a blend of razor-sharp comedy, jaw-dropping sleight of hand, and mind-bending mentalism in one unforgettable show. The Art of Magic is an impossible, unforgettable, and hilarious show filled with magic and mentalism, starring two of Canada's most celebrated magicians.

It all happens in the brand-new Allied Music Centre Theatre, with only 100 seats, this show will sell out fast!

Ben Train is a comedy mentalist known for combining laugh out loud comedy with jaw-dropping mind reading. He's performed thousands of shows across North America and Europe, and has appeared twice on the hit TV show Penn & Teller's Fool Us. Offstage, Ben is a driving force in the magic world. He's the co-founder of the Toronto Magic Company, a producer of acclaimed live events, has lectured in more than 100 cities around the world, and a consultant for television and film - with credits including Amazon's The Boys and Apple TV's Ghostwriter.

Jonah Babins is one of Canada's most in-demand magicians - a dynamic performer with a sharp mind and sharper sleight-of-hand. He's the creator and host of Discourse in Magic, the most widely listened-to magic podcast in the world, a magic consultant for magicians around the globe, and the recipient of the Alan Sleight Award, recognizing major contributions to the arts. He's a rising star in the world of Canadian magic and has been featured on Breakfast Television, The Toronto Star, and twice on Penn & Teller's Fool Us for his incredible magic. He's also the co-founder of the Toronto Magic Company, performing for audiences of all sizes - from private clients to Fortune 500 companies.