Still Your Friend Presents ALL HAIL MRS. SATAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning theatre creator Adam Bailey has announced the Toronto debut of MRS. SATAN, a play exploring the life of Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for U.S. President, running October 8 – 13 at Red Sandcastle Theatre.

Adam Bailey, a celebrated storyteller, with work focusing on strange-but-true tales from history including Franz Ferdinand Must Die, The Truth (Jenny Award Winner: Solo Performer), and The Life Henri (Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play, NOW Magazine), shines a light on Victoria Woodhull, known as Mrs. Satan for running for president in 1872. All Hail Mrs. Satan had multiple sold out shows during its tour this summer in cities such as Winnipeg and Edmonton, and takes on increased importance as Kamala Harris turns the current US election on its head. The story of the ground-breaking woman who first attempted to take the world's highest office couldn't be more timely as it plays just weeks before another woman may achieve that very goal.

Long erased, historians like to put an asterisk beside Victoria Woodhull's historic 1872 run for President, the first woman to do so, as less than serious. But Victoria had the support of America's richest man, Cornelius Vanderbilt, Capital Hill's most intelligent lawmaker, Congressman Benjamin Butler, and Republican Party founder, Horace Greeley, yet also enemies of America's most powerful religious family, The Beechers. It is unlikely that anyone in the revolutionary times following the Civil War would not see Woodhull as at least a possibility, if not also a threat. She was already the first woman to start a brokerage in the US, the first woman to speak to Congress, as well as the first person to publish The Communist Manifesto in America. Most importantly perhaps, she was an outspoken advocate of her era's Free Love Movement and believed that the State had no place in the bedroom of its citizens.

Bailey, a queer artist, has already taken on hell itself in their bio-playAdam Bailey is On Fire (Winner: Patron's Pick, Toronto Fringe). Now they are delighted to take on the story of this devilishly fascinating woman. Trying to solve, with humour and intelligence, why was such a story erased? Filled with sex, money and politics it's certainly worth seeing at this year's Fringe.

Glenn Sumi, calls Bailey “charming and imaginative”, The Saskatoon Star-Phoenix says, “Bailey is a historical tour de force…You cannot question his enthusiasm or his ingenuity in making history seem fresh” and have also dubbed him a “Best of the Best” of Fringe. For those looking for a show that's energetic, informative, with a touch of humour Bailey delivers.

All shows are at Red Sandcastle Theatre Oct. 8-13th, 8pm Tues-Sat, 1:30pm and 4:30pm Sunday Oct. 13th. Tickets ($10-$25) are available at https://www.ticketscene.ca/series/1292/.

Comments