Soundstreams to Present LETTERS TO GOD Fusion Of Japanese And Canadian Music Traditions

Soundstreams will present Letters to God, a concert that bridges Canada and Japan’s spiritual and cultural realms through an unforgettable blend of evocative compositions and breathtaking performances. Audiences are invited to experience this extraordinary musical journey at Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:30 PM.



Letters to God features the world-renowned Fujii Percussion Ensemble and two of Canada’s most prestigious choral ensembles. Fujii Percussion Ensemble from Japan—comprising mother Mutsuko Fujii and daughters Haruka and Rika Fujii—alongside Toronto’s Soundstreams Choir 21, The Canadian Children’s Opera Company, pianist Gregory Oh, and percussionist Ryan Scott. A highlight of the evening will be Akira Miyoshi’s Letters to God, a moving piece that brings children’s poignant letters, celebrated for their simplicity, humor, and emotional clarity, to life.



The program also includes:

Melody McKiver’s river woman: An Indigenous-inspired auditory journey offering a fresh perspective on nature and life.

R. Murray Schafer’s Seventeen Haiku: A theatrical work transforming Japanese poetry into vivid musical landscapes.

Akira Miyoshi’s Conversation, suite for marimba: a solo marimba piece performed by Mutsuko Fujii.

Toru Takemitsu’s Seasons: A masterful choral composition for percussion blending the sounds of nature with Takemitsu’s transcendent style.

Claude Vivier’s Pulau Dewata: A lively work capturing Bali’s vibrant rhythms and cultural essence.

Songs for Ishikawa: A collection of traditional Japanese folk songs from Ishikawa, the epicenter of the earthquake disaster on New Year's Day 2024, arranged by Haruka Fujii & Rika Fujii - a world premiere.



