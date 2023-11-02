Shaw Festival to Present Charles Dickens's A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More This Holiday Season

Two timeless tales – each certain to bring comfort and joy to all – are slated to begin previews shortly at The Shaw. Christmas spirits of the Dickensian kind will once again inhabit the Royal George Theatre when the classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens takes the stage beginning November 5. Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's Brigadoon, one of the most enchanting and beloved musicals, also returns to the Festival Theatre starting November 15. Both shows close on December 23.



In keeping with the spirit of the season, non-perishable food items will be collected for Newark Neighbours at all performances.



Brendan McMurtry-Howlett directs The Shaw's 2023 staging of A Christmas Carol, with Sanjay Talwar taking on the role of everyone's favourite miser Ebenezer Scrooge. He is joined by Shawn Wright as Christmas Present and Élodie Gillett as Christmas Past, with Jason Cadieux as Mr. Hubble, Patty Jamieson as Mrs. Dilber, Andrew Lawrie as Bob Cratchit, Kiana Woo* as Emily, Marlene Ginader as Belle, Jacqueline Thair as Mrs. Cratchit, Jonathan Tan as Fred, and swings Gryphyn Karimloo and Allison McCaughey.



A Christmas Carol has set and costumes designed by Christine Lohre, lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte and music direction by Ryan deSouza. The creative team also includes assistant director Élodie Gillett, associate lighting designer Chris Malkowski, puppetry coach Alexandra Montagnese and voice/dialect coach Jeffrey Simlett. For this production, Allan Teichman is stage manager, Kathryn Urbanek is assistant stage manager and Meredith Macdonald is production stage manager. A Christmas Carol was originally adapted and directed by Tim Carroll, with original music by Paul Sportelli, and original movement and puppetry direction by Alexis Milligan.



Recommended for audience members 6+/Grade 1+, A Christmas Carol begins previews November 5 and will be available for review beginning November 11.



SELFIE ALERT: following the performance, audience members will have the opportunity to take a photo with the cast of A Christmas Carol.



At the Festival Theatre, Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon adds musical magic to the most wonderful time of the year. Directed by Glynis Leyshon, this romantic celebration of song and dance features classic tunes like “Almost Like Being in Love” and “I'll Go Home with Bonnie Jean”.



While hunting in the Highlands of Scotland, New Yorkers Tommy Albright (Stewart Adam McKensy) and Jeff Douglas (Kevin McLachlan), stumble upon Brigadoon – a village that appears out of the mist for one day every century. After falling for villager Fiona MacLaren (Alexis Gordon), Tommy realizes the bewitched hamlet will once again vanish at sunset. As the day draws to a close, he must decide whether to return to the world he knows or stay forever in Brigadoon with the woman he loves.



The 2023 Shaw Festival production also features David Adams as Archie Beaton, Head of Clan; Darcey Baker as Isla MacIntosh, Deborah Castrilli* as Catriona MacIntosh, Kristi Frank as Meg Brockie, JJ Gerber as Ian MacFarlane, Alexandra Gratton** as Ainsley MacGregor, Jane Johanson as Morag MacGregor, Julia Juhas as Kate MacFarlane, Claire Jullien as Mistress Lundie, Graeme Kitagawa as Angus MacGuffie, Head of Clan; Madelyn Kriese as Jean MacLaren, Jawon Mapp* as Robbie MacGregor, Peter Millard as Andrew MacLaren, Head of Clan; Drew Plummer as Callum MacGuffie, David Andrew Reid as Charlie Dalrymple, Jade Repeta as Anna MacGuffie, Travis Seetoo as Harry Beaton, Genny Sermonia as Maggie Anderson, Jay Turvey as Stuart Dalrymple, Head of Clan; Kelly Wong as Sandy Dean MacIntosh, Head of Clan; and Jenny L. Wright as Aileen MacFarlane, Head of Clan, with swings Jordan Mah and Madelyn Miyashita.



Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon has book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe, original dances created by Agnes DeMille and revised book by Brian Hill. This Shaw Festival production has music direction by Paul Sportelli, choreography by Linda Garneau and Matt Alfano (associate choreographer), set design by Pam Johnson, costume design by Sue LePage, lighting design by Kevin Lamotte, projections design by Corwin Ferguson, sound design by John Lott and fight direction by John Stead. Creative support is provided by Ximena Pinilla (design assistant), Mikael Kangas (associate lighting designer), Bex Tralli (assistant sound designer), Ryan deSouza (associate music director), David Atkinson, (keyboard programming), Ryan Cowl (associate conductor), Kelly Lin***(assistant conductor), Stephen Ingram (Metcalf Foundation music intern) and Jeffrey Simlett (voice/dialect coach). The stage manager is Dora Tomassi, with assistant stage managers Leigh McClymont and Annie McWhinnie. Production stage manager is Meredith Macdonald.



Recommended for audience members 8+/Grade 3+, Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon begins previews November 15 and will be available for review beginning November 18.



Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com).



The 2023 Season is sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation.

A Christmas Carol is sponsored by the Shaw Guild, with additional support from Hodgson Russ LLP.

Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.

Vintage Hotels is The Shaw's 2023 Holiday Season Hotel Partner.



*Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.

**The Christopher Newton Intern is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.

***Kelly Lin appears courtesy of Tapestry Opera's Women in Musical Leadership Program.



The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. While these measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. Patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if they are presenting any COVID-19 symptoms. -30- The Shaw Festival wishes to acknowledge and honour the land upon which its patrons and company members gather as the historic and traditional territory of First Nations peoples. Recognition and thanks are extended to the Neutral Nation, the Mississauga and the Haudenosaunee for their stewardship of these lands over millennia.



About the Shaw Festival

Inspired by the spirit of Bernard Shaw, the Shaw Festival creates unforgettable theatrical encounters. The Shaw is a place where people who are curious about the world gather to share the unique experience of live theatre and to create a deeper human connection with the artists, the beauty and abundance of Niagara and with each other.