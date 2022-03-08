Shakespeare In Action Presents WESTON THEN & NOW

With the support from Canadian Heritage, Shakespeare in Action is producing a free three-day event inside Central United Church, just in time for its 200th anniversary in Weston! Guests will have the chance to roam through the halls of the Church and experience art and live performance as they please, at Central United Church this March, all around the title.

The company will be engaging artists and storytellers to create installations in the Church around this theme. This will range from music, live performance, visual art and music! The Weston Historical Society & Central United Church will also be curating a display of historical artifacts for guests to explore and engage with.

"Shakespeare in Action is so excited to partner with Central United Church and The Weston Historical Society to bring together Weston and reflect on 200 years of Central United in the community. Come join us at Central United Church for a fun, engaging and immersive weekend of music, story-telling and history." - David di Giovanni, Shakespeare in Action

This event will run from March 25th (5-9pm), March 26th (10-6pm) & March 27th (11-3pm) in Central United Church located at 1 King St. York, ON, M9N 1K8.

This event is for all ages and is completely free of charge!

To stay update to date with performance information, artists and more fun events in the line-up, be sure to visit our web page at: https://www.shakespeareinaction.org/extracurricular-programming/weston-cuc-200-then-and-now/