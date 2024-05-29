The 37th Women's Blues Revue Comes to Massey Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 Women's Blues Revue will return to the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall on Friday November 29, 2024 at Massey Hall. Tickets are available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 31 at 10am ET.

Massey Hall and Toronto Blues Society proudly present Women’s Blues Revue - an evening that unites blues lovers for an exceptional evening honouring some of Canada’s finest musicians.

As the Canadian Blues scene continues to delight and evolve, Toronto Blues Society Today also announces passionate local programmer and performer, Quisha Wint as the incoming Producer of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Blues Revue. Kickstarting the succession plan underway for Derek Andrews to hand off TBS duties overseen for many years.

Amanda Marshall played the event once (1990) as her career took off like a rocket and similarly Holly Cole (1989) just played the Horseshoe Tavern edition, while rockers Lee Aaron (1996) Carole Pope (2000) and Martina Sorbara (Dragonette) and Melissa McClelland (2019) have pushed the blues to the edge. In a few instances, the show went on the road, with Rita Chiarelli, Jani Lauzon and Diana Braithwaite playing at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival and a more robust version landing at the National Arts Centre during Canada Scene in 2015.

Of the over 250 performances, a number of women have come back to the show due to popular demand and Dawn Tyler Watson, Shakura S’Aida and Diana Braithwaite share the honour of eight appearances. We saw legendary Jodie Drake three times in the early days before she passed, only two Americans have hit the stage, Rory Block and Alberta Adams!

Shakura S’Aida says: “I have been a part of the Women’s Blues Revue family for 32 years, almost the entirety of my musical career. Thanks to this brainchild of Derek Andrews, David Barnard and Jani Lauzon, I have been lucky enough to share the stage with some of the most talented vocalists and musicians in Canada and perform in front of audiences whose cheers and encouragement inspires us all to shine bigger and brighter every time. WBR has played an integral part in my career and has helped mold me into the artist that I am today.”

For more information and the latest artist updates, visit the official Women's Blues Revue web page.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

