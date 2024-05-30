Max Richter Comes to Massey Hall in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present acclaimed genre-defining composer Max Richter on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Massey Hall. Tickets are available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 31 at 10am ET.

Max Richter is one of the most influential and acclaimed composers of all time. His fusion of classical technique and electronic technology, heard across genre-defining solo albums and countless scores for film, dance, art and fashion, has won him legions of fans around the world and blazed a trail for a generation of musicians.

His ninth solo album – the first to be written and recorded at his serene new studio in rural Oxfordshire – is a fleeting self-portrait of a musician in constant motion. In A Landscape is a record about “reconciling polarities,” as Richter puts it, bringing together the electronic and the acoustic, the human and the natural world, the big questions of life and the quiet pleasures of living.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

