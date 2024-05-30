THE SECRET GARDEN Begins Tomorrow at the Shaw Festival

The production will run through October 13.
The world premiere of the Paul Sportelli and Jay Turvey adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's The Secret Garden starts previews tomorrow at the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre. Jay Turvey also directs this charming play-with-songs that positively brims with warmth, delight and just a hint of magic.
Mary Lennox (Gabriella Sundar Singh), a neglected upper-class child living in British-occupied India, returns home to England following the untimely death of her parents. Mary is sent to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (David Alan Anderson) and his sickly son, Colin (Gryphyn Karimloo**). Following the chance discovery of a mysterious, walled off garden, Mary slowly grows to understand the natural beauty of the world around her. Emboldened by her discovery, she resolves to share the magic of the ‘secret garden' with her newfound friends and family.
The Secret Garden also features David Adams, Sharry Flett, Patty Jamieson, Tama Martin*, Drew Plummer and Jacqueline Thair. Musical accompaniment performed by Ryan deSouza (conductor/keyboard), Andy Ballantyne/Doug Miller (alternating flute), Erica Goodman (harp), Alex Grant (cello) and Tim Mulligan (percussion).
The Shaw's original production of The Secret Garden features enchanting live musical accompaniment directed by Ryan deSouza, a nature-inspired set by Beyata Hackborn, magical costume design by Judith Bowden, atmospheric lighting design by Kevin Lamotte and engaging movement direction by Linda Garneau. The production team includes stage manager Amy Jewell and assistant stage manager Kelly Boudreau.
The Shaw Festival's popular 40-minute pre-show workshop for children and the young-at-heart returns with this season's Gardens and Nature. Explore the wondrous properties of plants and flowers and what lessons can be learned from them. Workshops will be held one hour prior to all performances of The Secret Garden in the Market Room at the Court House (26 Queen Street) and concludes with a short parade down the street to the Royal George Theatre. Admission: $5 with a ticket to the day's performance.
On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from May 31 to October 13 (available for review beginning June 20), The Secret Garden is recommended for audience members 8+/Grade 2+. Running time is approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes, including one intermission.
The Royal George Theatre's regular season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa. Children and Family Programming at The Shaw is sponsored by Christopher and Jeanne Jennings.
Cast: David Adams Ben/Ensemble David Alan Anderson Archibald/Dr. Craven/Ensemble Sharry Flett Mrs. Medlock/Ensemble Patty Jamieson Mrs. Sowerby/Ensemble Gryphyn Karimloo** Colin/Ensemble Tama Martin* Robin/Ensemble Drew Plummer Dickon/Ensemble Gabriella Sundar Singh Mary Jacqueline Thair Martha/Ensemble
Creative & Production Jay Turvey Director/Co-Writer/Arrangements by Paul Sportelli Co-Writer/Orchestration/Arrangements by Ryan deSouza Music Director Beyata Hackborn Set Designer Judith Bowden Costume Designer Kevin Lamotte Lighting Designer Linda Garneau Movement Director Amy Jewell Stage Manager Kelly Boudreau Assistant Stage Manager
* RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.
** The Baillie Cohort is generously supported by the Baillie Family Fund for Education The Shaw Festival's 2024 season runs through to December 22, with a playbill featuring Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, One Man, Two Guvnors, Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Human Heart, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, The Secret Garden, The Orphan of Chao, Candida, The House That Will Not Stand, Snow in Midsummer and A Christmas Carol. The Spiegeltent's season features The Shaw Variety Show, The Roll of Shaw, Kabarett, Cotton Club, Coffee Concerts, Footlights, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook and Gospel Choir.
Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $34 return per person. Ticket to a 2024 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office.
For more information or to purchase tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.
Mask use at The Shaw: Masks are not currently required in our theatres. Though wearing a mask is optional, it is recommended; however, the choice remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual. The Shaw continues to maintain its Duty of Care measures. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if presenting COVID-19 symptoms.
