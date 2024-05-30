THE SECRET GARDEN Begins Tomorrow at the Shaw Festival

When it was announced last fall that the Stratford Festival would be mounting a production of SOMETHING ROTTEN with Director/Choreographer Donna Feore at the helm, it immediately made perfect sense. A show set in Elizabethan times that sends up Shakespeare and Musicals alike, with the Bard himself as a character – is instantly made funnier and more meta when it takes place on the Festival Theatre stage. This stellar cast fires on all cylinders in a show that simultaneously celebrates and pokes fun at the performances audiences have come to know and love on this very stage.