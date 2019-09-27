SOMETHING FOR THE BUOYS: A New Musical Comedy Comes To George Ignatieff Theatre

Presented by Larry Silverberg, produced by Sapling in association with Bygone Theatre, written and directed by Eli Pasic, running for a limited time at the C from October 9th to October 20th, 2019, this parody of nautical musicals of the 1930s is guaranteed to entertain!

A starry-eyed sailor named Jimmy feels lonely and wants nothing more than to find his true love. Accompanied by Larry, his womanizing best pal, he sneaks ashore and enters the wonderful world of New York City.

Of course, Jimmy immediately stumbles upon his true love. But between a big-time Broadway offer and a cranky captain with an Alka-Seltzer addiction, will Jimmy sail into the sun and live happily ever after before the final curtain? Who Knows!

SOMETHING FOR THE BUOYS

October 9-20, 2019 | George Ignatieff Theatre

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT OF 10 PERFORMANCES

Tickets: sapling.simepltix.com

Website: www.saplingproductions.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You