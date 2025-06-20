SHAKESPEARE'S OZ World Premiere to be Presented at Odesa Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Odesa Company will present the world premiere of Shakespeare's Oz - a bold new play that fuses the fantastical world of The Wizard of Oz with the poetic majesty of William Shakespeare. From July 24 - 27, 2025, audiences at The Grand Theatre's Auburn Stage will be swept into an astonishingly whimsical tapestry of two literary worlds!

Written by acclaimed Los Angeles playwright, Jordan Monsell - best known for the hit parody Pulp Shakespeare - Shakespeare's Oz reimagines Dorothy's iconic journey through a Shakespearian lens. Instead of a tornado, a tempest carries Dorothy and her loyal pup, Toto, into a land that feels equal parts A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night. Along her path, she meets the Scarecrow, Pewter Man (Tin Man with a Shakespearian twist), and Cowardly Lion - Gentlemen of Oz who speak in elegant verse and wrestle with their own poetic dilemmas.

Jordan Monsell, author of Shakespeare's Oz shared his thoughts with enthusiasm: "With this year being the 125th anniversary of L. Frank Baum's 'The Wizard Of Oz', not to mention the popularity of 'Wicked', I'm thrilled that Ontario audiences will have the opportunity to see the world premiere of Shakespeare's Oz!"

This is no mere parody however. It's a thrilling literary fusion that brings new life and unexpected depth to characters we thought we knew. With its rich script, clever reinterpretations, and visually stunning design, Shakespeare's Oz is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming - a theatrical gem for Shakespeare buffs, Oz lovers, and anyone hungry for fresh, inventive storytelling!

"Shakespeare's Oz is a whimsical and fantastical adventure that will feature exciting technical elements in set design, lighting, costumes, and performances that match the energy of the show," says Odesa Company's executive director, Scott Smalley. "This is a never-before-seen world premiere. Make sure to get your tickets and be a part of history - You won't want to miss it!"

Why You Won't Want To Miss Out:

A World First: The only full stage production of its kind.

Local Company, Global Spotlight: A major premiere led by London's own.

Literary Alchemy: Oz's charm meets Shakespeare's soul.

Stunning Stagecraft: Lush visuals, period costuming, and magical surprises.

Timeless Themes, New Voice: Dorothy's journey retold with eloquence and wit.

Special Guest Appearance: The one-and-only Jordan Monsell will be in attendance for the closing performance on July 27th.

Step off the Yellow Brick Road and into something truly extraordinary. There be no place like home - especially when home is center stage!

Comments