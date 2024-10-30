SCOTT ALAN & FRIENDS Comes To Studio Theatre at the Meridian Arts Centre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned American singer-songwriter Scott Alan has announced his first concert in Toronto.

Scott Alan has toured the world and has sold out concerts in New York City, Japan, London, Holland, Germany, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles, Australia, and various cities in South and North America. His songs have been performed by Broadway stars such as Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, Sierra Boggess and Jonathan Groff, to name a few. His compositions have been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, and HBO.

In Scott Alan & Friends, Mr. Alan will be joined by 18 brilliant Toronto singers, a mix of both up and coming and established talent including Vanessa Sears (recently coming off a successful season at Stratford), Alison Smyth (Hairspray/Mirvish) and Davis Okey-Azunnah (Rocky Horror Picture Show/Neptune Theatre).

On performing in Toronto for the first time, Scott Alan says "I have been to many places in the world but never Toronto. To have the privilege of being part of Doctor Bird Productions current season with an incredible group of performers fills me with an incredible sense of excitement. I can't wait to share my work and stories of my music with a brand new audience."

This concert celebrating Scott Alan's work is one night only. Tickets are available on TO Live's website: https://www.tolive.com/Event-Details-Page/reference/Scott-Alan-Concert-2024

