SARAH/FRANK Tells the Tale of A Canadian Woman Who Fought In The American Civil War



Sarah/Frank is the new work by Steven Elliott Jackson, which is part of Act 2 of the Toronto Fringe Collective. It is directed by Ryan G. Hinds and performed by myself, with sound design by David Kingsmill.

Sarah/Frank offers up an audio experience - a solo show that brings together the stylings of a radio play with the sophistication of theatrical soundscapes and design to create a truly unique adventure for the listener.

A very modern story about the past, it retraces the real life story of a Canadian who finds themself in the middle of the American Civil War, just as they discover what gender identity means to them.

It will be available on the Fringe Collective website (www.fringetoronto.com/collective/about) on July 4th, 5th and 6th.

