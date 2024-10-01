Royal Alexandra and Princess of Wales Theatres to Dim Marquee Lights in Memory of Gavin Creel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gavin Creel, one of the brightest stars in musical theatre, passed away on September 30, following a diagnosis of a rare form of sarcoma in July.

Gavin made his professional national tour debut at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in the musical Fame in 1998, starring as Nick Piazza. He was 22 years old.

Three years later, he had his big Broadway break, starring as Jimmy opposite Sutton Foster’s Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie. From that point on, he went from strength to strength, starring in many shows on Broadway, in London’s West End and across North America.

He returned to Toronto in 2014, starring as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon at the Princess of Wales Theatre. In fact, he played the role here soon after winning an Olivier Award for Best Actor in Musical playing the same role in the London premiere of the musical.

To honour Gavin, the marquee lights of both the Royal Alexandra and Princess of Wales Theatre will be dimmed on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.





Comments