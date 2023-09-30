Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Step back in time with the six wives of King Henry VIII in this dazzling new musical

Sep. 30, 2023

Divorced, beheaded, died. Divorced, beheaded, survived. If you happened to fall into the (mis)fortune of being married to one of England’s most notorious kings, your fate was sealed. Six The Musical, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, takes the tragic fates of Henry VIII’s six wives and weaves them into a lively and flirty musical romp that has kicked off Mirvish’s 2023-2024 season, on stage at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

If you have a passing interest in Tudor history, this glossy musical would be right up your alley. If you are a dedicated Tudor historian, this show is not for you. You won’t find historical accuracy here. What you will find is a look at how shared experiences can divide or bring women together. Henry’s six wives convene to discuss their experiences and fates being married to Henry VIII where the audience is encouraged to decide which Queen should reign supreme – based on each Queen’s personal tale of who had it worse at the hands of tyrannical Henry.

If you require a Tudor refresher, look to your programme for a nifty little “Her-story” guide to our cast of leading ladies that is peppered with historical tidbits and an interesting bit of “Queenspiration” hinting at the musical styles that Queen takes on in her performance.

Personally, I have always had a fondness for Queen #2 Anne Boleyn and it likely comes from Natalie Dormer’s portrayal of her in The Tudors. In Six, Julia Pulo portrays Anne in a much younger and a more naïve and green representation than I’m used to. It’s unexpected, but not necessarily in a bad way. Her introduction song “Don’t Lose Ur Head” hits the nail squarely on the (missing) head and leans heavily on her youthful portrayal. To me, this texting and selfie-taking mallrat portrayal feels more in line with Katherine Howard than Anne Boleyn.

Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour stood out for me, in particular during her song “Heart of Stone”, her voice soars and she’s stunning. I was also drawn to Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves. Her story is a delight to watch both with the club-centric song “Haus of Holbein” performed by all the Queens and with her personal song “Get Down”.

Six The Musical is as advertised – a fun and glitzy quick musical. Loosely based on history, rooted firmly in the here and now that reminds women to uplift each other rather than tear down




