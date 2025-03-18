Quartetto Gelato Stars in Collingwood Music Festival's 2025 Spring Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Collingwood Music Festival invites you to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of spring with an unforgettable evening of world-class music, gourmet cuisine, and community spirit. The festival's Annual Spring Fundraiser takes place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the stunning Craigleith Ski Club, where breathtaking terrace views of the Escarpment set the stage for a truly magical night.

This year's event features Quartetto Gelato, the internationally-acclaimed ensemble known for their virtuosic showpieces, heartfelt ballads, and fiery Romani tunes. With sold-out performances in New York, London, and Tokyo, this dynamic quartet seamlessly blends musical brilliance with theatrical flair, delighting audiences worldwide.

Guests will indulge in an exquisite buffet dinner curated by Peasemarsh Farm, led by the renowned Chef Chris Bishop, who has cooked for Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne. The evening concludes with an exciting live auction, offering exclusive experiences while supporting a wonderful cause!

