PREGNANCY PACT Musical Transports Audiences To 2008

After a short run of previews in Windsor, ON, Pregnancy Pact, co-produced by The Edge Productions and Gangway! Theare Co, has landed in Toronto and will transport you back to a time of raccoon eyeliner and painful behaviour.

While the first act is peppy, fun and a little over the top, act two is all gut-wrenching heart. Pregnancy Pact is a controversial musical, with book & lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, about a group of teens who make a promise to become single mothers together. 15-year-old Maddie is devoted to her three best friends, as they are to her, so when Brynn gets pregnant, the friends all plan to have children together, raising them communally to form an idyllic life. Their pact grows as other girls find out and want in. The bubble finally bursts when their secret is revealed, leaving each of the girls to face the harsh realities of love, responsibility and growing up.

The Edge Productions staging of Pregnancy Pact makes you feel like you've stepped into a 2008 time capsule. You can't do anything as you watch your highschool friends make choices that will last them a life time. This musical is unique in its choice to present only teen characters onstage. Having no adult characters allows us the uncomfortable privilege of genuine access to the emotional life and thought processes of these 8 highschool students. Pregnancy Pact not only serves up nostalgia but epic vocals, great music from a live band and, maybe more importantly, tends to inspire conversations about sexual education, teen pregnancy and parenting.

Miriam Goldstein has provided us the emotional realism we've come to expect from her direction but this time, it's come in the form of a musical. After her provocatively intense production of Venus in Fur and her powerful adaptation of William Shakespeare's Henry V, Goldstein has brought another triumph to Toronto.

Don't miss Pregnancy Pact, playing from May 2nd through May 19th at Bravo Academy in Toronto.

Pregnancy Pact is playing from May 2-19th at:

Bravo Academy, 77 Samor Rd, Unit #4, Toronto, ON

http://www.edgeproductions.ca





