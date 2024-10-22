Pleiades Announces 2024/25 Season Part 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ash Knight, Artistic Executive Director of Pleiades Theatre, has announced Pleiades' 2024/25 Season. After their most noteworthy season ever, Pleiades will keep the momentum going with a scale of work requiring a split of its season into two parts.

"This year's theme is FRAGMENTATION," says Ash Knight, Artistic Executive Director of Pleiades. "1st and 2nd generation Canadians can sometimes feel fragmented from each other, and their families both here and in other lands. Both generations can struggle with figuring out where they belong and how others see them, and therefore how they see themselves. This fragmentation of identity can become isolating. I'm hoping to use the work we are doing this year to show all Canadians that this fragmentation can unite us all as a shared experience. Every 1st and 2nd generation Canadian can share this feeling of fragmentation and celebrate themselves, together."

Part One of the season has Pleiades developing a new piece called Karma by Aksam Alyousef. Continuing its commitment to MENA voices over the last few years, the company is working across Canada with Aksam in Edmonton.

Aksam has expertly woven together a tale of horror and hope. A young man named Adeeb claims that he had lived a previous life in Syria. His mother Karma is worried about his mental health and forces him to bury this idea as he grows up. Now an adult, he must travel to Syria on a quest that leads him to members of his former family, and explore the intersections between his past and current lives.

Karma is a play inspired by reincarnation and the choices we make, and will explore the question: how does the environment in which we are created affect thoughts, beliefs, and actions? How might this change in different circumstances?

Tickets can be purchased here: Karma Tickets

Pleiades is also putting out a nationwide call out for 1st and 2nd generation Canadian stories. Trying to provide a platform for theatre artists across Canada, the company now has the ability to work with playwrights not only located in Toronto. If you identify as 1st or 2nd generation Canadian and have the first draft of a play that you are looking to develop, send it in to us. Several will get support and some may even be chosen for a production.

Lastly, in the first half of the season, the company will be conducting popular "Get out of Your Head: An Acting? Workshop". These workshops are designed for anyone looking to connect with being present. Learn to silence your inner voice, whether acting or engaging in public speaking. Turn your focus to the task at hand. The activities used will require some movement so be prepared to do so. The first of these will be held on Sunday, October 27th, 2024 in Brampton at 3pm in a partnership with the Punjabi Arts Association.

