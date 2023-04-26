Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pink Martini Comes to Toronto in November

The concert is on November 10, 2023.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Pink Martini Comes to Toronto in November

Roy Thomson Hall welcomes back the energetic and crowd-pleasing little orchestra, Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on November 10, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, April 28 at 10am ET and available at roythomsonhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world - crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop - Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks. One year later, Lauderdale called China Forbes, a Harvard classmate who was living in New York City, and asked her to join Pink Martini. They began to write songs together. Their first song "Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler)" became an overnight sensation in France, and an enduring beloved classic for Pink Martini fans around the world.

Nearly 30 years later, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages worldwide, featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages. Pink Martini has released 11 studio albums on its own independent label Heinz Records (named after Lauderdale's dog), selling over 3 million albums worldwide.

"Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure... if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we'd be that band." - Thomas Lauderdale, bandleader/pianist.




