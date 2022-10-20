Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Opera Atelier's DIDO AND AENEAS

Performances are October 20 and 22 at 7:30pm and October 23 at 2:30pm. 

Oct. 20, 2022  

Opera Atelier has shared a first look from the Elgin Theatre and its iconic production of Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, on stage October 20 and 22 at 7:30pm and October 23 at 2:30pm.

Universally acknowledged as the greatest opera written in the English language, Purcell's masterpiece is drenched in longing as Dido's obsession with the Trojan prince Aeneas plays out against a backdrop of relentless fate and magic.

Tickets and information, please visit: operaatelier.com

Photo Credit: Bruce Zinger

Artists of Atelier Ballet with soprano Mireille Asselin/Belinda, soprano Meghan Linds

Soprano Cynthia Akemi Smithers, soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee/Sorceress and mezzo soprano Danielle MacMillan in Opera Atelier's production of Purcell's Dido and Aeneas

Tenor Spencer Britten/Sailor with Artists of Atelier Ballet in Opera Atelier?s production of Purcell?s Dido and Aeneas, photo by Bruce Zinger.

Soprano Meghan Lindsay/Dido (centre) in Opera Atelier?s production of Purcell's Dido and Aeneas





