Photos: First Look at Opera Atelier's DIDO AND AENEAS

Opera Atelier has shared a first look from the Elgin Theatre and its iconic production of Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, on stage October 20 and 22 at 7:30pm and October 23 at 2:30pm.

Universally acknowledged as the greatest opera written in the English language, Purcell's masterpiece is drenched in longing as Dido's obsession with the Trojan prince Aeneas plays out against a backdrop of relentless fate and magic.

