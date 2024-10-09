Peter Bence Comes to Massey Hall in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Glatz Concerts will present globally acclaimed piano sensation Peter Bence: Pianosphere on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Tickets on sale this Friday, October 11 at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com.

Peter Bence is an award-winning pianist, composer, and music producer. Known for his edgy, percussive, and expressive playing style, Bence has captivated audiences worldwide by breaking the boundaries between classical and popular music. He elevates the piano to new heights, transforming the instrument into a full orchestra, inspiring music lovers of all ages. His live performances attract thousands across the globe.

In January 2012, Bence set a Guinness World Record for the "most piano key hits in one minute," with an astonishing 765 key hits. In 2015, his arrangement of Michael Jackson's "Bad" went viral, amassing 10 million views on YouTube in just a few days. Today, his videos have garnered over 2 billion views across the internet, with a fanbase that includes luminaries like 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster, composer Hans Zimmer, Toto founder David Paich, and celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and Eros Ramazzotti.

Bence has performed sold-out shows in more than 45 countries, including iconic venues such as the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, Salle Pleyel in Paris, Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Stadthalle in Vienna, and Victoria Hall in Geneva, as well as numerous sports arenas across Europe. He also opened BBC's Proms in the Park 2017 in Hyde Park, London, performing for 50,000 people. In 2020, his album The Awesome Piano, released under the Steinway & Sons label, debuted at #1 on iTunes in multiple countries and reached #11 on the Billboard worldwide charts.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments